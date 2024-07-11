Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced on Thursday the team's 2024-25 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the club's official ticketing partner, marking the Monsters' 18th American Hockey League season in Cleveland and 10th campaign as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cleveland will begin the season on the road Friday, October 12, when they face off against the Hershey Bears marking the first rematch for the teams since the 2024 Calder Cup Eastern Conference Finals where the Monsters mounted a historic comeback before falling to the Bears in overtime of Game 7. The Monsters will return to the lakefront to host the team's home opener on Saturday, October 26, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rochester Americans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Ohio native Trent Vogelhuber will return behind the bench for his third season as head coach of the Monsters.

The Monsters will play 72 games during the 2024-25 season as a part of the Eastern Conference's North Division alongside the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets. The Monsters will face 15 opponents this year, including two teams from the Western Conference's Central Division in the Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators affiliate) and Texas Stars (Dallas Stars affiliate). Cleveland will also compete against each of their North Division rivals, five Atlantic Division foes in the Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and two additional teams from the Central Division, the Chicago Wolves and Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Monsters' full season single game ticket on sale, promotional and broadcast schedules will be released in the near future. Fans can join the Monsters Hockey Club for the 2024-25 season today! Monsters Hockey Club members receive their favorite seats for each game and access to exclusive events and gifting throughout the season. For more information on Monsters Hockey Club memberships click here. Need more flexibility during the season? The Monsters have officially announced their 2024-25 partial plan offerings which feature seats to the biggest games, monthly payment plans, and the ability to create your own schedule throughout the season. CLICK HERE for more information.

Opponent Breakdown (72 games total)

Belleville Senators, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Milwaukee Admirals, Providence Bruins, Syracuse Crunch, Texas Stars, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 4 games (2 home, 2 road)

Grand Rapids Griffins, Rochester Americans, Toronto Marlies - 8 games (4 home, 4 road)

Home Games by Day

Sunday - 4

Monday - 1

Tuesday - 1

Wednesday - 5

Thursday - 4

Friday - 8

Saturday - 13

Longest Homestand

8 Games (Friday, December 6, to Saturday, December 28)

Longest Road Trip

6 Games (Friday, March 14, to Wednesday, March 26)

The Monsters previously unveiled six promotions for the season with single game tickets available now for the specific dates. Fans can get a jump on the action with this limited time sale running until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. Tickets for the priority dates are available HERE or through the individual links below. A full promotional schedule will be released in the near future.

Home Opener - Saturday, October 26

Black Friday - Friday, November 29

Black & Blue Scarf Giveaway - Saturday, December 28

Lumberjacks Weekend - Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1

Jet Greaves Bobblehead Giveaway - Saturday, March 29

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.