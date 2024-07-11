Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2024-25 regular season schedule.
The Crunch will open their 31st season on the road against the Utica Comets on Friday, Oct. 11 before returning to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Belleville Senators for the Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
Syracuse's 72-game schedule features 36 home contests comprised of one Monday, four Wednesdays, 15 Fridays and 16 Saturdays. All home games will start at 7 p.m., except Monday, Jan. 20 will start at 1 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Feb. 1 will start at 5 p.m.
The Crunch will face 13 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 14 contests against Utica. Syracuse will also play 12 games against Rochester, eight each against Belleville and Laval, six against Toronto, four each against Cleveland, Hershey, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Providence and Springfield.
January will be the Crunch's busiest month with 13 scheduled games. The team will play 12 in November and March, 10 in December, nine in February and April and seven in October. This season, Syracuse will have three three-in-threes with one each in October, February and March.
The team will have one four-game homestand this season in February and four three-game homestands with one in November, two in January and one in March. The longest road trip is five games spanning from December to January. The most home games fall in November and January when the Crunch host eight. The most road contests fall in December with seven.
The complete 2024-25 regular season schedule is below, subject to change:
Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team
Fri 10/11/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Sat 10/12/24 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse
Fri 10/18/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval
Sat 10/19/24 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval
Sun 10/20/24 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville
Fri 10/25/24 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Syracuse
Sat 10/26/24 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Fri 11/1/24 7:00 PM Hartford @ Syracuse
Sat 11/2/24 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse
Wed 11/6/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hartford
Sat 11/9/24 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse
Wed 11/13/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville
Fri 11/15/24 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse
Sat 11/16/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Fri 11/22/24 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 11/23/24 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse
Wed 11/27/24 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse
Fri 11/29/24 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Sat 11/30/24 5:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Wed 12/4/24 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse
Fri 12/6/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland
Sat 12/7/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland
Wed 12/11/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville
Fri 12/13/24 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse
Sat 12/14/24 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Wed 12/18/24 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Fri 12/20/24 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Fri 12/27/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval
Sat 12/28/24 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval
Wed 1/1/25 2:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto
Fri 1/3/25 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse
Sat 1/4/25 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse
Wed 1/8/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Fri 1/10/25 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse
Sat 1/11/25 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Wed 1/15/25 7:00 PM Providence @ Syracuse
Fri 1/17/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Bridgeport
Sat 1/18/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Providence
Mon 1/20/25 1:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Fri 1/24/25 7:00 PM Bridgeport @ Syracuse
Sat 1/25/25 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse
Fri 1/31/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Sat 2/1/25 5:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Fri 2/7/25 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 2/8/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey
Wed 2/12/25 11:00 AM Syracuse @ Toronto
Fri 2/14/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Sat 2/15/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley
Fri 2/21/25 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse
Sat 2/22/25 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse
Fri 2/28/25 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Syracuse
Sat 3/1/25 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sun 3/2/25 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Fri 3/7/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Sun 3/9/25 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wed 3/12/25 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Fri 3/14/25 7:00 PM Springfield @ Syracuse
Sat 3/15/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Springfield
Fri 3/21/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley
Sat 3/22/25 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Fri 3/28/25 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Sat 3/29/25 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse
Sun 3/30/25 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester
Wed 4/2/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville
Fri 4/4/25 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse
Sat 4/5/25 4:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto
Wed 4/9/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Fri 4/11/25 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse
Sat 4/12/25 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse
Wed 4/16/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey
Fri 4/18/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica
Sat 4/19/25 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse
Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale in mid-September.
Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
