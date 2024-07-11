Syracuse Crunch Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2024-25 regular season schedule.

The Crunch will open their 31st season on the road against the Utica Comets on Friday, Oct. 11 before returning to the Upstate Medical University Arena to host the Belleville Senators for the Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Syracuse's 72-game schedule features 36 home contests comprised of one Monday, four Wednesdays, 15 Fridays and 16 Saturdays. All home games will start at 7 p.m., except Monday, Jan. 20 will start at 1 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Feb. 1 will start at 5 p.m.

The Crunch will face 13 teams in the North and Atlantic Divisions. The most frequent matchups will be 14 contests against Utica. Syracuse will also play 12 games against Rochester, eight each against Belleville and Laval, six against Toronto, four each against Cleveland, Hershey, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Providence and Springfield.

January will be the Crunch's busiest month with 13 scheduled games. The team will play 12 in November and March, 10 in December, nine in February and April and seven in October. This season, Syracuse will have three three-in-threes with one each in October, February and March.

The team will have one four-game homestand this season in February and four three-game homestands with one in November, two in January and one in March. The longest road trip is five games spanning from December to January. The most home games fall in November and January when the Crunch host eight. The most road contests fall in December with seven.

The complete 2024-25 regular season schedule is below, subject to change:

Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team

Fri 10/11/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Sat 10/12/24 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse

Fri 10/18/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval

Sat 10/19/24 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval

Sun 10/20/24 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville

Fri 10/25/24 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Syracuse

Sat 10/26/24 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri 11/1/24 7:00 PM Hartford @ Syracuse

Sat 11/2/24 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse

Wed 11/6/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hartford

Sat 11/9/24 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse

Wed 11/13/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville

Fri 11/15/24 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse

Sat 11/16/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Fri 11/22/24 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Sat 11/23/24 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse

Wed 11/27/24 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse

Fri 11/29/24 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Sat 11/30/24 5:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Wed 12/4/24 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse

Fri 12/6/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland

Sat 12/7/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland

Wed 12/11/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville

Fri 12/13/24 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse

Sat 12/14/24 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Wed 12/18/24 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Fri 12/20/24 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Fri 12/27/24 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval

Sat 12/28/24 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval

Wed 1/1/25 2:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto

Fri 1/3/25 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse

Sat 1/4/25 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse

Wed 1/8/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Fri 1/10/25 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse

Sat 1/11/25 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Wed 1/15/25 7:00 PM Providence @ Syracuse

Fri 1/17/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Bridgeport

Sat 1/18/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Providence

Mon 1/20/25 1:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Fri 1/24/25 7:00 PM Bridgeport @ Syracuse

Sat 1/25/25 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse

Fri 1/31/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Sat 2/1/25 5:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Fri 2/7/25 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Sat 2/8/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey

Wed 2/12/25 11:00 AM Syracuse @ Toronto

Fri 2/14/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Sat 2/15/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley

Fri 2/21/25 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse

Sat 2/22/25 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse

Fri 2/28/25 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Syracuse

Sat 3/1/25 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Sun 3/2/25 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Fri 3/7/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Sun 3/9/25 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed 3/12/25 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Fri 3/14/25 7:00 PM Springfield @ Syracuse

Sat 3/15/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Springfield

Fri 3/21/25 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley

Sat 3/22/25 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Fri 3/28/25 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Sat 3/29/25 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse

Sun 3/30/25 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester

Wed 4/2/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Belleville

Fri 4/4/25 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse

Sat 4/5/25 4:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto

Wed 4/9/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Fri 4/11/25 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse

Sat 4/12/25 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse

Wed 4/16/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey

Fri 4/18/25 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica

Sat 4/19/25 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

Syracuse Crunch season tickets, partial season tickets and flex packages are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale in mid-September.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

