Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Bradley Marek and Ryan Sandelin to AHL Contracts

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forwards Bradley Marek and Ryan Sandelin to one-year, two-way AHL contracts.

Marek, 23 (11/13/2000) recorded six points (5-1=6), four penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating in 26 games with the San Jose Barracuda during the 2023-24 season. He also totaled 31 points (13-18=31), 26 PIM, and a minus-8 rating with the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL during 2023-24. Prior to his professional career, Marek played two seasons at Ferris State University from 2021-23, where he recorded 36 points (17-19=36), 22 PIM, and a minus-23 rating through 72 games. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound native of Big Rapids, Mich., also accumulated 65 points (37-28=65), 118 PIM, and a minus-6 rating over 191 games and five seasons with the Bloomington Thunder, Central Illinois Flying Aces, Muskegon Lumberjacks, and Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL from 2016-21.

Sandelin, 25 (1/3/1999) recorded nine points (6-3=9), 18 PIM, and a plus-11 rating in 37 games with the Colorado Eagles during the 2023-24 season. He also totaled six points (3-3=6), two PIM, and a plus-6 rating in seven games with the Utah Grizzlies in the ECHL during 2023-24. Prior to his professional career, Sandelin played four seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato from 2019-23, where he accumulated 76 points (43-33=76), 93 PIM, and a plus-49 rating through 128 games. The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hermantown, Minn., also totaled 72 points (39-33=72) and 62 PIM over 106 games and two seasons with the Penticton Vees in the BCHL from 2017-19.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitwww.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 ortickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Bradley Marek and Ryan Sandelin to AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.