Phantoms Announce 2024-25 Schedule
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have officially unveiled their regular season schedule for the 2024-25 campaign. The 11th season of Phantoms hockey at PPL Center in downtown Allentown includes 36 big home games commencing with Opening Night on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Rivalry showdowns with the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are back and will now bring an added intensity in the aftermath of consecutive dramatic postseason clashes to conclude the 2023-24 season.
Big holiday matchups include the third annual New Year's Eve game with the return of the World's Largest Puck Drop when the Charlotte Checkers arrive on Tuesday, December 31. And the upcoming season also includes the addition of three new opponents from the Western Conference with the first-ever appearances of the Grand Rapids Griffins (DET), Milwaukee Admirals (NSH) and Rockford IceHogs (CHI) to PPL Center. That means the Phantoms will be facing 17 different opponents in the 2024-25 season which is the most in Lehigh Valley history.
Schedule Highlights Include:
Regular Season Home Opener: Saturday, October 12 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
First home game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh) since Phantoms defeated the Penguins in the playoffs last year: Saturday, October 19
First Regular Season Home Game against 2024 AHL Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears (Washington): Saturday, November 26
Thanksgiving Weekend Hockey: Friday, November 29 vs. Hershey Bears and Saturday, November 30 vs. Laval Rocket (Montreal)
New Year's Eve Home Game: Tuesday, December 31 vs Charlotte Checkers (Florida)
Last Regular Season Home Game: Friday, April 18 vs. Cleveland Monsters (Columbus)
"We are extremely pleased with how this schedule is constructed for the 2024-25 season and we know our fans will be thrilled as well," Phantoms Executive Vice President of Marketing and Ticketing Jordan Cannon said. "After the amazing playoff run last year, enthusiasm is sky-high and will only increase as October approaches."
"The announcement of the season schedule is always one of our favorite times of the year," Phantoms owner Jim Brooks said. "This release jump-starts the anticipation for the upcoming season - and, of course, means our theme and promotional schedule will be coming soon! After such an exciting finish to last season, Phan Nation and our entire community are looking forward to the season opening!"
The Phantoms' regular-season home game schedule is once again perfect for a variety of schedules and interests with 30 weekend dates including 16 Saturdays.
Stay tuned for more! Details on your first chance to check out the top prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers will be unveiled soon. Our awesome promotional schedule is on the way as well.
Questions? Email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com!
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2024-25 HOME SCHEDULE - All Games at PPL Center
Saturday, October 12, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (OPENING NIGHT)
Saturday, October 19, 2024 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, October 26, 2024 (7:05) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
Sunday, October 27, 2024 (3:05) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
Friday, November 8, 2024 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 9, 2024 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 16, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, November 29, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, November 30, 2024 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 (7:05) vs. Rockford IceHogs
Saturday, December 7, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Friday, December 20, 2024 (7:05) vs. Toronto Marlies
Saturday, December 28, 2024 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers (New Year's Eve Game)
Friday, January 10, 2025 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 (7:05) vs. Belleville Senators
Saturday, January 18, 2025 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans
Friday, January 24, 2025 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, January 25, 2025 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Friday, February 7, 2025 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, February 8, 2025 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, February 15, 2025 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch
Sunday, February 16, 2025 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, February 28, 2025 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Saturday, March 1, 2025 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders
Friday, March 14, 2025 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, March 16, 2025 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (7:05) vs. Milwaukee Admirals
Friday, March 21, 2025 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch
Saturday, March 22, 2025 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Friday, April 4, 2025 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, April 5, 2025 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, April 12, 2025 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, April 18, 2025 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2024-25 HOME AND AWAY SCHEDULE - HOME GAMES in BOLD
Saturday, October 12, 2024 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK (OPENING WEEKEND)
Friday, October 18, 2024 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, October 19, 2024 (7:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Friday, October 25, 2024 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, October 26, 2024 (7:05) GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS
Sunday, October 27, 2024 (3:05) GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Saturday, November 2, 2024 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins
Friday, November 8, 2024 (7:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Saturday, November 9, 2024 (7:05) UTICA COMETS
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (7:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Friday, November 15, 2024 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, November 16, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Friday, November 22, 2024 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Saturday, November 23, 2024 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, November 29, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Saturday, November 30, 2024 (7:05) LAVAL ROCKET
Wednesday, December 4 (2024) (7:05) ROCKFORD ICEHOGS
Saturday, December 7, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Sunday, December 8, 2024 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 (6:00) at Toronto Marlies
Thursday, December 12, 2024 (7:00) at Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, December 14, 2024 (7:30) at Cleveland Monsters
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Friday, December 20, 2024 (7:05) TORONTO MARLIES
Saturday, December 21, 2024 (6:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins
Friday, December 27, 2024 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, December 28, 2024 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS
Friday, January 3, 2025 (7:00) at Utica Comets
Saturday, January 4, 2025 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch
Tuesday, January 7, 2025 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Friday, January 10, 2025 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Saturday, January 11, 2025 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, January 12, 2025 (5:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 (7:05) BELLEVILLE SENATORS
Friday, January 17, 2025 (7:05) at Rochester Americans
Saturday, January 18, 2025 (7:05) ROCHESTER AMERICANS
Friday, January 24, 2025 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS
Saturday, January 25, 2025 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Sunday, January 26, 2025 (3:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, January 29, 2025 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Friday, February 7, 2025 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS
Saturday, February 8, 2025 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK
Friday, February 14, 2025 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 15, 2025 (7:05) SYRACUSE CRUNCH
Sunday, February 16, 2025 (3:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 (8:00) at Grand Rapids Griffins
Friday, February 21, 2025 (8:00) at Grand Rapids Griffins
Saturday, February 22, 2025 (8:00) at Rockford IceHogs
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 (8:00) at Milwaukee Admirals
Friday, February 28, 2025 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Saturday, March 1, 2025 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS
Sunday, March 2, 2025 (5:00) at Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 8, 2025 (4:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, March 9, 2025 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers
Friday, March 14, 2025 (7:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Sunday, March 16, 2025 (3:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (7:05) MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS
Friday, March 21, 2025 (7:05) SYRACUSE CRUNCH
Saturday, March 22, 2025 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS
Friday, March 28, 2025 (7:00) at Belleville Senators
Saturday, March 29, 2025 (7:00) at Laval Rocket
Wednesday, April 2, 2025 (10:30 AM) at Bridgeport Islanders
Friday, April 4, 2025 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Saturday, April 5, 2025 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS
Friday, April 11, 2025 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch
Saturday, April 12, 2025 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS
Friday, April 18, 2025 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS
Saturday, April 19, 2025 (7:00) at Hershey Bears
Phantoms' Opponents in 2024-25 and NHL Affiliations
Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)
Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)
Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)
Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)
Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)
Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)
Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)
Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)
Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)
Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)
Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)
Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)
Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Schedule Breakdown - Games (Home/Away)
Atlantic Division - 46 (23/23)
Bridgeport Islanders - 6 (3/3)
Charlotte Checkers - 4 (2/2)
Hartford Wolf Pack - 6 (3/3)
Hershey Bears - 10 (5/5)
Providence Bruins - 4 (2/2)
Springfield Thunderbirds - 4 (2/2)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 12 (6/6)
North Division - 18 (9/9)
Belleville Senators - 2 (1/1)
Cleveland Monsters - 4 (2/2)
Laval Rocket - 2 (1/1)
Rochester Americans - 2 (1/1)
Syracuse Crunch - 4 (2/2)
Toronto Marlies - 2 (1/1)
Utica Comets - 2 (1/1)
Central Division - 8 (4/4)
Grand Rapids Griffins (2/2)
Milwaukee Admirals (1/1)
Rockford IceHogs (1/1)
By Day - Home/Away (Total)
Friday - 11/11 (22)
Saturday - 16/10 (26)
Sunday - 3/5 (8)
Tuesday - 1/3 (4)
Wednesday - 5/6 (11)
Thursday - 0/1 (1)
By Month - Home/Away (Total)
October - 4/3 (7)
November - 6/6 (12)
December - 6/6 (12)
January - 5/8 (13)
February - 5/5 (10)
March - 6/5 (11)
April - 4/3 (7)
