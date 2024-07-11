Phantoms Announce 2024-25 Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have officially unveiled their regular season schedule for the 2024-25 campaign. The 11th season of Phantoms hockey at PPL Center in downtown Allentown includes 36 big home games commencing with Opening Night on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Rivalry showdowns with the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are back and will now bring an added intensity in the aftermath of consecutive dramatic postseason clashes to conclude the 2023-24 season.

Big holiday matchups include the third annual New Year's Eve game with the return of the World's Largest Puck Drop when the Charlotte Checkers arrive on Tuesday, December 31. And the upcoming season also includes the addition of three new opponents from the Western Conference with the first-ever appearances of the Grand Rapids Griffins (DET), Milwaukee Admirals (NSH) and Rockford IceHogs (CHI) to PPL Center. That means the Phantoms will be facing 17 different opponents in the 2024-25 season which is the most in Lehigh Valley history.

Schedule Highlights Include:

Regular Season Home Opener: Saturday, October 12 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

First home game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh) since Phantoms defeated the Penguins in the playoffs last year: Saturday, October 19

First Regular Season Home Game against 2024 AHL Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears (Washington): Saturday, November 26

Thanksgiving Weekend Hockey: Friday, November 29 vs. Hershey Bears and Saturday, November 30 vs. Laval Rocket (Montreal)

New Year's Eve Home Game: Tuesday, December 31 vs Charlotte Checkers (Florida)

Last Regular Season Home Game: Friday, April 18 vs. Cleveland Monsters (Columbus)

"We are extremely pleased with how this schedule is constructed for the 2024-25 season and we know our fans will be thrilled as well," Phantoms Executive Vice President of Marketing and Ticketing Jordan Cannon said. "After the amazing playoff run last year, enthusiasm is sky-high and will only increase as October approaches."

"The announcement of the season schedule is always one of our favorite times of the year," Phantoms owner Jim Brooks said. "This release jump-starts the anticipation for the upcoming season - and, of course, means our theme and promotional schedule will be coming soon! After such an exciting finish to last season, Phan Nation and our entire community are looking forward to the season opening!"

The Phantoms' regular-season home game schedule is once again perfect for a variety of schedules and interests with 30 weekend dates including 16 Saturdays.

Stay tuned for more! Details on your first chance to check out the top prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers will be unveiled soon. Our awesome promotional schedule is on the way as well.

Questions? Email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com!

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2024-25 HOME SCHEDULE - All Games at PPL Center

Saturday, October 12, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (OPENING NIGHT)

Saturday, October 19, 2024 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 26, 2024 (7:05) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Sunday, October 27, 2024 (3:05) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Friday, November 8, 2024 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 9, 2024 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 16, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, November 29, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, November 30, 2024 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 (7:05) vs. Rockford IceHogs

Saturday, December 7, 2024 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Friday, December 20, 2024 (7:05) vs. Toronto Marlies

Saturday, December 28, 2024 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers (New Year's Eve Game)

Friday, January 10, 2025 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 (7:05) vs. Belleville Senators

Saturday, January 18, 2025 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans

Friday, January 24, 2025 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, January 25, 2025 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, February 7, 2025 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, February 8, 2025 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, February 15, 2025 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch

Sunday, February 16, 2025 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, February 28, 2025 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Saturday, March 1, 2025 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, March 14, 2025 (7:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, March 16, 2025 (3:05) vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (7:05) vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Friday, March 21, 2025 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, March 22, 2025 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Friday, April 4, 2025 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, April 5, 2025 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, April 12, 2025 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, April 18, 2025 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2024-25 HOME AND AWAY SCHEDULE - HOME GAMES in BOLD

Saturday, October 12, 2024 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK (OPENING WEEKEND)

Friday, October 18, 2024 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 19, 2024 (7:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Friday, October 25, 2024 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, October 26, 2024 (7:05) GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Sunday, October 27, 2024 (3:05) GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Saturday, November 2, 2024 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Friday, November 8, 2024 (7:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Saturday, November 9, 2024 (7:05) UTICA COMETS

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (7:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Friday, November 15, 2024 (7:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 16, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, November 22, 2024 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, November 23, 2024 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, November 29, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Saturday, November 30, 2024 (7:05) LAVAL ROCKET

Wednesday, December 4 (2024) (7:05) ROCKFORD ICEHOGS

Saturday, December 7, 2024 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Sunday, December 8, 2024 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 (6:00) at Toronto Marlies

Thursday, December 12, 2024 (7:00) at Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, December 14, 2024 (7:30) at Cleveland Monsters

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Friday, December 20, 2024 (7:05) TORONTO MARLIES

Saturday, December 21, 2024 (6:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Friday, December 27, 2024 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, December 28, 2024 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (7:05) CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Friday, January 3, 2025 (7:00) at Utica Comets

Saturday, January 4, 2025 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Friday, January 10, 2025 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK

Saturday, January 11, 2025 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, January 12, 2025 (5:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 (7:05) BELLEVILLE SENATORS

Friday, January 17, 2025 (7:05) at Rochester Americans

Saturday, January 18, 2025 (7:05) ROCHESTER AMERICANS

Friday, January 24, 2025 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS

Saturday, January 25, 2025 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Sunday, January 26, 2025 (3:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 (7:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, February 7, 2025 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Saturday, February 8, 2025 (7:05) HARTFORD WOLF PACK

Friday, February 14, 2025 (7:05) at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 15, 2025 (7:05) SYRACUSE CRUNCH

Sunday, February 16, 2025 (3:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 (8:00) at Grand Rapids Griffins

Friday, February 21, 2025 (8:00) at Grand Rapids Griffins

Saturday, February 22, 2025 (8:00) at Rockford IceHogs

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 (8:00) at Milwaukee Admirals

Friday, February 28, 2025 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Saturday, March 1, 2025 (7:05) BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

Sunday, March 2, 2025 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 8, 2025 (4:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, March 9, 2025 (1:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 14, 2025 (7:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Sunday, March 16, 2025 (3:05) W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (7:05) MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS

Friday, March 21, 2025 (7:05) SYRACUSE CRUNCH

Saturday, March 22, 2025 (7:05) PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Friday, March 28, 2025 (7:00) at Belleville Senators

Saturday, March 29, 2025 (7:00) at Laval Rocket

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 (10:30 AM) at Bridgeport Islanders

Friday, April 4, 2025 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Saturday, April 5, 2025 (7:05) SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS

Friday, April 11, 2025 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, April 12, 2025 (7:05) HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, April 18, 2025 (7:05) CLEVELAND MONSTERS

Saturday, April 19, 2025 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

Phantoms' Opponents in 2024-25 and NHL Affiliations

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)

Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)

Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Schedule Breakdown - Games (Home/Away)

Atlantic Division - 46 (23/23)

Bridgeport Islanders - 6 (3/3)

Charlotte Checkers - 4 (2/2)

Hartford Wolf Pack - 6 (3/3)

Hershey Bears - 10 (5/5)

Providence Bruins - 4 (2/2)

Springfield Thunderbirds - 4 (2/2)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 12 (6/6)

North Division - 18 (9/9)

Belleville Senators - 2 (1/1)

Cleveland Monsters - 4 (2/2)

Laval Rocket - 2 (1/1)

Rochester Americans - 2 (1/1)

Syracuse Crunch - 4 (2/2)

Toronto Marlies - 2 (1/1)

Utica Comets - 2 (1/1)

Central Division - 8 (4/4)

Grand Rapids Griffins (2/2)

Milwaukee Admirals (1/1)

Rockford IceHogs (1/1)

By Day - Home/Away (Total)

Friday - 11/11 (22)

Saturday - 16/10 (26)

Sunday - 3/5 (8)

Tuesday - 1/3 (4)

Wednesday - 5/6 (11)

Thursday - 0/1 (1)

By Month - Home/Away (Total)

October - 4/3 (7)

November - 6/6 (12)

December - 6/6 (12)

January - 5/8 (13)

February - 5/5 (10)

March - 6/5 (11)

April - 4/3 (7)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.