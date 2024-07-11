Bridgeport Islanders Announce 2024-25 Schedule, New Primary Logo
July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have released their 2024-25 regular-season schedule and new primary logo.
Twenty-five weekend home dates highlight the Islanders' schedule, including 13 Saturdays, 10 Sundays, and two Fridays. The AHL season will once again consist of 72 games (36 home, 36 away) for all 32 clubs.
For the first time since 2016-17, Bridgeport will begin its regular season on home ice, hosting the Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12th. It's the earliest home opener since Oct. 10, 2015, and nine days earlier than last season. The Bruins will be the Islanders' most frequent opponent this season (12 games).
Bridgeport will play 60 games within the Atlantic Division (83.3%), including 30 at Total Mortgage Arena. In fact, the Islanders will see nearly every Eastern Conference team at least twice overall, with the exception of the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets). Bridgeport will face the Toronto Marlies for the first time since the 2019-20 season, hosting the Maple Leafs' affiliate on Saturday, Mar. 8th and visiting Toronto on Sunday, Mar. 30th.
The Islanders face the Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) 10 times. The "Battle of Connecticut" kicks off Saturday, Oct. 19th and returns to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday, Oct. 20th at 3 p.m. Other home rivalry dates include Wednesday, Dec. 4th, Sunday, Jan. 5th, Wednesday, Apr. 9th, and Saturday, Apr. 12th.
Single-game tickets and the full promotional schedule for the 2024-25 regular season will be available at a later date.
Opening Night packs are on sale now, and offer the best value to attend the home opener and other games at Total Mortgage Arena this season. Opening Night packs include two (2) tickets to the Oct. 12th contest, four (4) flex vouchers to use however you want for any other regular-season home game, and two (2) Bridgeport Islanders hats.
Bridgeport Islanders 2024-25 Schedule Breakdown:
By Day (Home):
Mondays: None
Tuesdays: 1 game, Nov. 12th vs. Hershey, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays: 10 games
Thursdays: None
Fridays: 2 games
Saturdays: 13 games
Sundays: 10 games
By Month (Overall):
October: 8 games, 5 home / 3 away
November: 11 games, 4 home / 7 away
December: 11 games, 5 home / 6 away
January: 13 games, 7 home / 6 away
February: 10 games, 5 home / 5 away
March: 12 games, 5 home / 7 away
April: 7 games, 5 home / 2 away
By Opponent:
Belleville (Ottawa): 4 games, 2 home / 2 away
Charlotte (Florida): 8 games, 4 home / 4 away
Hartford (N.Y. Rangers): 10 games, 5 home / 5 away
Hershey (Washington): 6 games, 3 home / 3 away
Laval (Montreal): 2 games, 1 home / 1 away
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia): 6 games, 3 home / 3 away
Providence (Boston): 12 games
Rochester (Buffalo): 2 games, 1 home / 1 away
Springfield (St. Louis): 10 games, 5 home / 5 away
Syracuse (Tampa Bay): 2 games, 1 home / 1 away
Toronto (Toronto): 2 games, 1 home / 1 away
Utica (New Jersey): 2 games, 1 home / 1 away
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh): 6 games, 3 home / 3 away
