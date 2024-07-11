San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) and the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced the team's complete 2024-25 regular season schedule. This upcoming campaign is the franchise's 10th since moving to San Jose from Worcester, Mass. before the 2015-16 season.

The Barracuda will play 72 regular season games in 2024-25, with 36 at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena). The Barracuda are set to open the year on the road on Sat., Oct. 12 (6 p.m.) and Sun., Oct. 13 (3 p.m.) in Ontario against the Reign. The club will play its first two home games on Sat., Oct. 19 (6 p.m.) and Sun., Oct. 20 (6 p.m.) against the Iowa Wild.

The team's longest homestand will span seven games from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8. and its longest road trip will bridge five games from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20.

In total, the Barracuda will face off against all nine Pacific Division teams throughout the season (Abbotsford Canucks [Vancouver Canucks], Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers], Calgary Wranglers [Calgary Flames], Coachella Valley Firebirds [Seattle Kraken], Colorado Eagles [Colorado Avalanche], Henderson Silver Knights [Vegas Golden Knights], Ontario Reign [LA Kings], San Diego Gulls [Anaheim Ducks] and Tucson Roadrunners [Utah Hockey Club]) and will go outside of the Division on two separate occasions. The Barracuda will face the Central Division's Wild four times and the North Division's Toronto Marlies [Toronto Maple Leafs] four times. It marks the first time the Barracuda and Marlies have ever met and the second straight season that the Barracuda will play an Eastern Conference foe after not going outside the conference through its first eight seasons. The last time Sharks and Maple Leafs affiliates played was during the 2005-06 season when the Sharks AHL franchise was the Cleveland Barons.

Breakdown of opponents:

8x - Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Coachella Valley, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego

4x - Calgary, Iowa, Toronto, Tucson

Breakdown per day:

Monday - 0

Tuesday - 1

Wednesday - 15

Thursday - 1

Friday - 11

Saturday - 27

Sunday - 17

Breakdown per month:

October - 7

November - 11

December - 11

January - 11

February - 11

March - 13

April - 8

The 2024-25 promotion and exhibition schedule will be released at a later date.

Select-A-Seat

Kick off the 10-year celebration of Barracuda Hockey in the South Bay early by joining us for the '24-25 Select-a-Seat event on July 27 from 12 PM - 2 PM at Sharks Ice at San Jose. This exclusive behind-the-scenes brunch offers a sneak peek at Battery Member benefits, including:

Special access to the Sharks lounge and locker room

A Chalk Talk session with Barracuda General Manager Joe Will, the Voice of the 'Cuda Nick Nollenberger, and Barracuda VP of Business Operations James Collins

Complimentary food and beverages

Most importantly, you'll have the opportunity to choose your seats for next season first! While this event showcases the perks of being a Battery Member, everyone is welcome to attend. Spots are limited, so secure your place at the Barracuda Select-a-Seat by RSVPing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.