Chicago Wolves Announce 2024-25 Schedule

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves released their 2024-25 American Hockey League schedule on Thursday.

The franchise's 31st season will feature a 72-game slate beginning with the Home Opener against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 12 at Allstate Arena.

Under new Head Coach Cam Abbott, the Wolves will seek their sixth league championship and the first since reuniting with NHL affiliate Carolina Hurricanes on May 2, 2024.

The Home Opener will be one of 12 contests with Milwaukee during the season, matching the number of games scheduled against another Central Division rival, the Rockford IceHogs.

In addition, the Wolves will face off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the first time in franchise history. Chicago will travel to Palm Springs, Calif., for back-to-back games Jan. 11-12 and host the Firebirds on March 29-30 at Allstate Arena.

Other highlights of the '24-25 schedule include the Wolves taking on the two-time defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears in the teams' first showdowns since Dec. 23, 2005. Chicago and Hershey will square off Oct. 19-20 in Pennsylvania and March 15-16 at Allstate Arena.

Also, the Wolves will battle the Bakersfield Condors for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign with games Jan. 18-19 at Allstate Arena and Feb. 7-8 in California.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Bakersfield Condors and Hershey Bears to our home slate this year, and we're always excited to reignite our rivalries with Rockford, Milwaukee and Grand Rapids," said Jon Sata, Wolves President of Business Operations. "In total this season, we'll have 10 opponents from across North America visiting Allstate Arena, providing more parity in our schedule for which our fans have clamored."

The Wolves will match up eight times each against Central Division opponents Texas, Manitoba, Iowa and Grand Rapids and have four meetings with Cleveland.

Further details about the Wolves' upcoming season-including the team's game-specific promotional calendar-will be released soon.

