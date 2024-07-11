IceHogs 2024-25 Season Schedule Has Arrived

July 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Rockford IceHogs today announced the team's 2024-25 regular season schedule. The 26th season of IceHogs Hockey, and the 18th in the AHL, will commence with Opening Night at the BMO Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. Download the IceHogs' 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule (PDF)

Season tickets for the Hogs start at $14 per game for all 36 home games, and partial plans are available as well. Season ticket members enjoy a one-of-a-kind membership of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences at the BMO Center. Learn more by calling 815-986-6465 to talk with one of our staff about joining the IceHogs Season Ticket Family. Learn more about 2024-25 IceHogs Season Tickets 2024-25 Schedule Highlights

Live It up for the Weekend

The 2024-25 hockey calendar is packed with home weekend dates for the IceHogs. Twenty-nine of the team's 36 home dates fall on a Friday (13), Saturday (14), or Sunday (2). Throughout the 28 weekends of the regular season, 19 of them feature an IceHogs home game. Ten weekends will bring multiple Hogs home games to the BMO Center.

Saturdays Are for the Hogs

Out of 28 Saturdays during the 2024-25 campaign, the IceHogs will play hockey on 26 of them. Fourteen of those will be played at home with February and March containing three Saturday home games each.

Fresh Faces

The IceHogs will be playing four teams this season that were not on the schedule last season. Rockford will play 10 total games against the Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers affiliate), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers), Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues), and Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Hockey Club). The Hogs saw Hartford and Springfield on the ice last in the 2022-23 season, and Tucson most recently in 2021-22.

Phantom Menace

Saturday, Feb. 22, will mark the first time the Lehigh Valley Phantoms darken the doorstep of the BMO Center. It will also be the first time an affiliate of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers journeys to the Stateline. Rockford and Lehigh Valley will meet for the first time in history on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the PPL Center.

Holiday Fun

The IceHogs play on or near several holiday dates in the 2024-25 schedule. After Rockford families enjoy Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, the Hogs play at home the next night on Black Friday, Nov. 29 against the Chicago Wolves. Shortly after Christmas, the team is back on home ice Friday, Dec. 27 against the Iowa Wild. The IceHogs salute the end of 2024 at the BMO Center with a game starting at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve against the Wild. Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14 sets up a star-crossed home matchup against the in-state rival Chicago Wolves.

Divisional Roundup

Sixty-two of the IceHogs' 72 games on the 2024-25 schedule come against Central Division opponents. Out of the six other teams in the Central, the IceHogs face Chicago, Grand Rapids, and Iowa the most at 12 matchups a piece. Last season, the Hogs played 64 divisional games and finished with a 35-22-5-2 record in those contests. 2024-25 Rockford IceHogs Schedule Breakdown

Month:

October: 5 games - 2 home, 3 away

November: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

December: 13 games - 4 home, 9 away

January: 11 games - 5 home, 6 away

February: 11 games - 6 home, 5 away

March: 12 games - 8 home, 4 away

April: 8 games - 5 home, 3 away

Opponent:

Chicago Wolves: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Grand Rapids Griffins: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Iowa Wild: 12 games - 6 home, 6 away

Milwaukee Admirals: 10 games - 5 home, 5 away

Manitoba Moose: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away

Texas Stars: 8 games - 4 home, 4 away

Tucson Roadrunners: 4 games - 2 home, 2 away

Hartford Wolf Pack: 2 games - 1 home, 1 away

Lehigh Valley Phantoms: 2 games - 1 home, 1 away

Springfield Thunderbirds: 2 games - 1 home, 1 away 2024-25 Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Manitoba (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 27 at Manitoba (2 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 1 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Grand Rapids (10 a.m.)

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 17 at Chicago (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 19 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 22 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 23 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Milwaukee (6 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 1 at Chicago (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Lehigh Valley (6:05 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 6 at Hartford (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 7 at Springfield (6:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee (4 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Iowa (7 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 20 at Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 22 at Manitoba (2 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 28 at Iowa (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Iowa (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 2 at Chicago (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee (4 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 17 at Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Iowa (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 7 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Texas (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee (7 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Springfield (7 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 17 at Iowa (7 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Lehigh Valley (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 23 at Chicago (3 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 28 at Tucson (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 1 at Tucson (8 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 7 vs. Iowa (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 8 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 14 vs. Hartford (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 15 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Mar. 16 at Milwaukee (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 21 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 22 at Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Mar. 25 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Friday, Mar. 28 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Mar. 29 vs. Manitoba (7 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 4 at Grand Rapids (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 11 vs. Tucson (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 12 vs. Tucson (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Apr. 13 at Milwaukee (3 p.m.)

Wednesday, Apr. 16 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Friday, Apr. 18 vs. Grand Rapids (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 19 at Chicago (7 p.m.)

* All times Central

Stay up to date on all IceHogs player transactions with the Rockford IceHogs 2024-25 Player Tracker.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.