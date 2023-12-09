Condors Top Reign
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (8-7-0-1) scored three times in the first and added three more goals in the third to defeat the Ontario Reign (13-7-1-1) Friday night at Toyota Arena by a 6-4 score.
Ontario was led by Samuel Fagemo and Akil Thomas, who both posted a goal and an assist in a losing effort, while Brandt Clarke picked up a pair of assists.
Date: December 8, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final BAK 3 0 3 6 ONT 1 2 1 4
Shots PP BAK 27 1/7 ONT 24 2/6
Three Stars -
1. Cameron Wright (BAK)
2. Akil Thomas (ONT)
3. Philip Kemp (BAK)
W: Jack Campbell
L: David Rittich
Next Game: Saturday, December 9 at Bakersfield Condors | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena
