Condors Top Reign

December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (8-7-0-1) scored three times in the first and added three more goals in the third to defeat the Ontario Reign (13-7-1-1) Friday night at Toyota Arena by a 6-4 score.

Ontario was led by Samuel Fagemo and Akil Thomas, who both posted a goal and an assist in a losing effort, while Brandt Clarke picked up a pair of assists.

Date: December 8, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final BAK 3 0 3 6 ONT 1 2 1 4

Shots PP BAK 27 1/7 ONT 24 2/6

Three Stars -

1. Cameron Wright (BAK)

2. Akil Thomas (ONT)

3. Philip Kemp (BAK)

W: Jack Campbell

L: David Rittich

Next Game: Saturday, December 9 at Bakersfield Condors | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.