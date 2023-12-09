Brown and Millman Join Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned defenseman Mason Millman to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Matt Brown from Reading. Both players join the roster in advance of tonight's Teddy Bear Toss game at PPL Center.

Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, Ontario who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in eight games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording three assists. He has also played in seven games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 34 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-7-7 as well as 106 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.

Brown, 24, is a Wood Ridge, NJ native who has played in three games with the Phantoms recording one assist. He leads the Reading Royals in scoring with 6-12-18 in 14 games with the team since joining on October 31. Brown signed with Lehigh Valley at the end of last season upon the completion of his four-year collegiate career at Boston University. As a senior, Brown scored 16-31-47 for the Terriers in 37 games. In his four years of NCAA hockey, the 5'9â³ forward has scored 37 goals with 64 assists for 101 points in 115 games.

Next up for the Phantoms is Teddy Bear Chaos! Saturday is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Big Woody's. Phans get to throw their Teddy Bears and stuffed animal donations onto the ice after the Phantoms score their first goal of the game tonight against the Charlotte Checkers. Last year, Phantoms Phans donated 8,480 total stuffed animals on the special night when Cooper Marody triggered the Flying Furballs with his goal in the second period. Nic Aube-Kubel has the record for Lehigh Valley's fastest Teddy Bear Goal when he scored just 59 seconds into the game in 2016.

It's a special holiday tradition that benefits area kids with the team's goal scorer personally delivering the thousands of teddy bears to our friends at Valley Youth House.

Saturday, December 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

Wednesday, December 13 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, December 15 (7:05) - Laval Rocket at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, December 16 (7:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hockey Fiesta! Los Fantasmas!!

