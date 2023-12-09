Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return to GIANT Center tonight to host the Cleveland Monsters. The Chocolate and White start a five-game homestand this evening, and the Bears enter tonight's game having won nine of their past 10 contests.

Hershey Bears (18-5-0-0) vs. Cleveland Monsters (14-6-1-0)

December 9, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 24 | GIANT Center

Referees: Riley Brace (49), Mike Dietrich (15)

Linespersons: Shawn Oliver (56), Patrick Dapuzzo (57)

Today's Promotions:

Hometown Heroes Night - Military themed activities and recognition throughout the evening

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears had a nine-game win streak come to a close last night in a 4-1 loss at Syracuse. After Syracuse grabbed a 1-0 lead on the power play at 5:17, Hershey tied the game at 9:19 as Ryan Hofer connected for his second goal of the year. However, Mitchell Chaffee added a second power-play goal in the first period for the Crunch at 13:01, giving them a lead they never relinquished. Shots finished 22-22, and the Crunch finished 2-for-4 on the powerplay, while Hershey was 0-for-3. The Monsters also lost last night, suffering a 5-3 defeat at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After Roman Ahcan gave the Monsters a 1-0 advantage just 2:09 into the game, Cleveland surrendered five of the next seven goals, including two empty-net tallies. Ahcan finished with two goals on the night, but the Monsters couldn't defeat the Penguins despite outshooting them 37-28.

CLEVELAND CLASH:

Tonight marks Cleveland's second and final visit to GIANT Center this season. The Bears and Monsters battled back on Oct. 15, with Hershey earning its first victory of the season in a 5-2 decision. Ethen Frank had three points (1g, 2a), and Hardy Häman Aktell, Mike Vecchione, Pierrick Dubé, and Mike Sgarbossa also scored for Hershey in the victory. Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson (19 saves on 21 shots) outdueled Cleveland's Pavel Cajan (22 saves on 27 shots) in net, and Hershey finished the night 2-for-4 on the power play. The two teams finish the season series with a pair of games in Cleveland on Apr. 22-23. Hershey enters tonight with points in 10 straight meetings with the Monsters (8-0-0-2), dating back to Jan. 11, 2020.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS:

Hershey opens a five-game homestand tonight, the club's longest stretch of games at GIANT Center this season. The Chocolate and White hope to continue to use home cooking to its fullest potential as they own the AHL's best record on home ice at 9-2-0-0 (.818). The Bears have won four straight decisions at GIANT Center, and in Chocolatetown this year, they are surrendering just 1.91 goals per game. Ten of Hershey's next 13 games are at GIANT Center, and they'll face eight different opponents on home ice in that stretch.

MALATESTA MAKES MARK:

Cleveland forward James Malatesta scored last night in the loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, giving him seven points (5g, 2a) in 17 games this season. The fifth-round draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021 has had a hot hand of late, as he's connected for four goals over his past four outings. The 20-year-old rookie posted 37 goals in a 66-point season last year for the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he was coached by NHL legend Patrick Roy. He was teammates with Hershey's Pierrick Dubé in Quebec for parts of two seasons.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's loss last night was the club's first since Nov. 12 versus Lehigh Valley, also a 4-1 defeat...The Bears are now 14-2-0-0 when they score in the first period...Herhshey is 10-0-0-0 when Alex Limoges records a point and 5-0-0-0 when he scores a goal this season...Hershey netminder Clay Stevenson brings a four-game win streak into tonight's contest. Over that stretch he's recorded a 1.25 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage...Hershey has been held to under 30 shots on goal in five straight games...Cleveland defenseman Jake Christensen had an eight-game point streak (1g, 7a) snapped last night...The Monsters' Lucas Del Bel Belluz, who did not dress versus Hershey on Oct. 15, has points in three straight games (1g, 4a) and points in four of his last five contests.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

December 9, 2006 - In a road contest at Binghamton, the Hershey Bears scored early and often, earning a 6-4 victory at the Broome County Veterans Memorial Arena. The win moved Hershey's road point streak to 10 games (6-0-2-2), a franchise record. Tomas Fleischmann scored on a penalty shot in the first period, and Hershey's Louis Robitaille scored two goals in the victory. The Bears chased Binghamton netminder Kelly Guard from the game after he surrendered three goals on nine shots.

