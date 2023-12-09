Wranglers Win Third Straight

Keep on rolling.

The Wranglers earned their third straight victory with a commanding 6-2 win against the Manitoba Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.

Rory Kerins scored a pair of goals and an assist (2g,1a), Adam Klapka and Cole Schwindt notched a goal and an assist each, while Emilio Pettersen and Mitch McLain added solo tallies for the Wranglers.

Nick DeSimone had three helpers and Jonathan Aspirot had two assists in the contest.

Oscar Dansk (6-1-1) registered his sixth win of the season, turning aside 29 shots.

The first period flew by, with only a few whistles throughout.

It was 4-on-4 late in the frame (16:16) when Danny Zhilkin sped up the ice towards the Wranglers net, stopped up in front and slid the puck past a screen and through the pads of Dansk to give Manitoba the lead.

1-0 Moose at the break.

The Wranglers had a productive second period, scoring three unanswered in the middle frame.

First, on the powerplay at the 1:01 mark, Pettersen completed a tic-tac-toe passing play with DeSimone and Dryden Hunt, blasting a shot past Colin Delia, registering his 100th career AHL point in the process. 1-1.

McLain dropped the mitts with Tyrel Bauer at the 5:47 mark, which sparked the Wranglers.

Later, at the 15:45 mark, Klapka picked up a loose puck at the side of the net and waited for Delia to go down before putting the puck upstairs. 2-1.

Then, with a powerplay late in the frame (18:40), Kerins wired a shot from the slot to extend the lead to two goals.

3-1 after 40 minutes.

Manitoba would get one back early in the third period, at 5:46, when Brad Lambert fired a wrist-shot past Dansk.

3-2.

However, that Wranglers would add three straight tallies to put the game out of reach.

Kerins tipped home his second goal of the game at the 6:31 mark to regain the two-goal advantage. 4-2.

Moments later (8:59) McLain - who was stationed in the high slot - redirected a slap-pass from the blueline that found its way past the goaltender. 5-2.

Schwindt finished off the scoring with a snipe off the rush, walking in and placing a perfect shot under the bar for his fourth goal of the season.

6-2 the final.

