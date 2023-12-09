IceHogs Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game vs. Gulls

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Saturday night brings the Rockford IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss game at the BMO Center against the San Diego Gulls. After Rockford's first goal, fans will throw teddy bears and plush toys onto the ice to be collected and donated to local Rockford area non-profits.

Tonight is also the first night of the Hogs' Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway. Local Rockford artist Joe Tallman designed the hat to be given away at the BMO Center tonight.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 9-9-2-0, 20 points (T-3rd, Central)

San Diego: 6-11-4-0, 15 points (T-9th, Pacific)

Last Night vs. San Diego

Last night, the Gulls demolished the Hogs in a 7-0 final at the BMO Center. In Rockford's most lopsided loss of the season, the Hogs surrendered two goals in the first period, three in the second, and two in the third. Rookie goaltender Tomas Suchanek stopped all 21 Rockford shots and recorded his first professional shutout for San Diego. Andrew Agozzino scored two goals for San Diego, and Chase De Leo picked up three assists.

Rockford-San Diego Express

The IceHogs and Gulls have shared seven players over the last two seasons. In a series of trades last season, Rockford acquired Rocco Grimaldi, Logan Nijhoff, and Hunter Drew from San Diego while sending Dylan Sikura and Josiah Slavin to the West Coast. This past offseason, the Hogs signed free agents Josh Healey and Bryce Kindopp after both were playing with the Gulls during the 2022-23 season.

Phillips Called Up

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the IceHogs. Phillips, 22, has posted three assists in nine games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He's also registered three points (1G, 2A) in 10 games with the IceHogs. The defenseman has recorded eight points (1G, 7A) in 29 career NHL games with the Hawks over the last three seasons. Phillips has taken part of the last four campaigns with Rockford and is one game away from passing Dylan Olsen for ninth place all-time in games played by an IceHogs blueliner (needs 153).

Roll on Rolston

After scoring Rockford's only goal on Tuesday against Iowa, rookie forward Ryder Rolston now has six goals to open his pro career and leads Rockford rookies in goal scoring. He also found the back of the net on Sunday in Manitoba against the Moose and he struck twice on Nov. 22 against Manitoba at the BMO Center. Four of his markers have come within his last seven games, and he has two strikes in his last four contests. Rolston is tied for 14th amongst AHL rookies with his five goals, and he has done so in only 15 games. Last season with the University of Notre Dame, Rolston published 20 points (7G, 13A) in 27 games before a collarbone injury ended his season.

Power Play Struggles

Rockford's power play leapt out of the gate to start the season and posted a 37.9% conversion rate through the first nine games of the season (11-for-29). In the last 10 contests, the IceHogs are operating at an 7.8% clip (4-for-51) and were 0-for-5 on the man-advantage on last night against San Diego. In the last six games since Joey Anderson (nine power-play points) was called up to the Blackhawks, Rockford is just 1-for-23 on the power play. Thanks to the Hogs' outstanding start, Rockford still ranks 13th in the league with a season percentage of 18.8%.

Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss - Presented by Big Radio

Tonight is the IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss night! Fans can bring plush toys to throw onto the ice once Rockford scores its first goal. The toys will then be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway

Saturday, Dec. 9 is the first night in the IceHogs' Local Artist Hat Series presented by BMO! Fans will receive a free IceHogs hat designed by local artist Joe Tallman upon entry to the BMO Center. Presented by WTVO 17 and FOX 39

