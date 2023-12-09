Phillips Recalled to Chicago
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs.
Phillips, 22, has posted three assists in nine games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He's also registered three points (1G, 2A) in 10 games with the IceHogs.
The IceHogs play the San Diego Gulls tonight at the BMO Center in Rockford's annual Teddy Bear Toss Game with puck drop at 7 p.m.
