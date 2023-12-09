Condors Take Down Reign
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Drake Caggiula adds another three-point night as the Condors run point streak to four games.
The Bakersfield Condors (8-7-1, 17pts) ran their point streak to four games with a 6-4 win over the Ontario Reign (13-7-2, 28pts) on Friday. Drake Caggiula (2nd) scored and added two assists for his third straight game with three points. Cameron Wright (4th, 5th) notched his second straight multi-goal game and now has five goals in his last three contests.
Noel Hoefenmayer (3rd) gave the Condors the lead for good early in the third period. Phil Kemp (3a) and Seth Griffith (2a) each had multi-point nights.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023
- Wright's Powerplay Goal Carries Firebirds Over Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Take Down Reign - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Snaps Roadrunners' Five-Game Unbeaten Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Falls 4-2 as Firebirds Snap Canucks' Home Win Streak - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gushchin Picks up Four Points in Barracuda Win Over Silver Knight - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Take Down Reign
- Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m.
- Condors Shoot Down Stars
- Game Preview: Condors v Stars, 7 p.m.
- Caggiula's Three-Point Night Helps the Condors Get a Point