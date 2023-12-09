Condors Take Down Reign

Drake Caggiula adds another three-point night as the Condors run point streak to four games.

The Bakersfield Condors (8-7-1, 17pts) ran their point streak to four games with a 6-4 win over the Ontario Reign (13-7-2, 28pts) on Friday. Drake Caggiula (2nd) scored and added two assists for his third straight game with three points. Cameron Wright (4th, 5th) notched his second straight multi-goal game and now has five goals in his last three contests.

Noel Hoefenmayer (3rd) gave the Condors the lead for good early in the third period. Phil Kemp (3a) and Seth Griffith (2a) each had multi-point nights.

