Condors Add Krug and Guard to Coaching Staff

The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has hired Adam Krug as an assistant coach and Kelly Guard as the team's goaltending coach. They join head coach Colin Chaulk, associate coach Keith McCambridge, and video coordinator Kris Horn as the team's coaching staff.

Krug, 41, spent the past 10 seasons as the head coach and assistant athletic director at Adrian College (NCAA, D-III) where he compiled a record of 229-52-14 (.800). During his tenure, he led the Bulldogs to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, won five NCHA championships, and an NCAA National Championship Title in 2022. He was a six-time NCHA Coach of the Year and in 2022, he was awarded the Edward Jeremiah Award as the NCAA Division III Coach of the Year.

Prior to Adrian, the Livornia, Michigan native was an assistant and associate coach with the Indiana Ice of the United States Hockey League where he helped the team capture the 2014 Clark Cup. He also played a role in getting 30 players scholarships at the Division I level and four players drafted in the National Hockey League.

Guard, 41, comes to Bakersfield from the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he served as team's goaltending coach since 2012. In 2022-2023, Guard was selected twice to be part of the staff of Team Canada, winning gold with the World Junior Team in Halifax, Nova Scotia and with the U-17 team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alberta.

As a player, Guard led the 2004 Kelowna Rockets to a Memorial Cup Championship on the strength of a record-setting season for the netminder. That year, he went 44-14-4 with a 1.56 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. His 13 shutouts and 1.56 goals-against average are still records in the WHL. He played profesionally for five seasons, including two seasons in the AHL with Binghamton from 2005-07.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS 2024-25 HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF:

General Manager - Keith Gretzky

Head Coach - Colin Chaulk

Associate Coach - Keith McCambridge

Assistant Coach - Adam Krug

Goaltending Coach - Kelly Guard

Video Coordinator - Kris Horn

Strength & Conditioning Coach - Travis Lay

Head Athletic Trainer - Josh Bennett

Head Equipment Manager - Matt Brayfield

Assistant Athletic Trainer - Corey Dirks

Assistant Equipment Manager - Ramon Rivera

