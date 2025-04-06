Condors Downed by Tucson

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (28-28-10, 66pts) trailed early and were swept 5-2 by the Tucson Roadrunners (33-30-5, 71pts) on Sunday. Tucson struck for three in the opening nine minutes and that was all they needed. Ethan Keppen (5th) made it a 3-1 game late in the second off assists from Noah Philp and Matthew Savoie, but that would be as close as the Condors would get on the day.

Bakersfield was without Drake Caggiula who left Saturday's game injured and Seth Griffith, who left in the first period and did not return to today's game.

Connor Clattenburg made his professional debut. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft by Edmonton.

The loss drops the Condors five points back of the Roadrunners for the final playoff spot in the division. Bakersfield has two games in hand.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield heads to Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before returning home Friday against San Diego for a $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets)

