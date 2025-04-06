Phantoms Nipped in Intense Overtime Goaltenders' Duel

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The night was dripping with playoff-caliber intensity. A tremendous goaltenders' duel between Parker Gahagen of the Phantoms and Springfield's Vadim Zherenko featured several showstoppers over 64+ minutes of scoreless hockey at PPL Center before the Thunderbirds finally broke through in the last seconds of overtime in the 1-0 final.

The disappointing result at the end didn't detract from Gahagen's incredible performance and the lack of goals didn't take away from the excitement and competitiveness of the evening in the wildly exciting game. Calen Addison's first goal since joining the Springfield Thunderbirds from the Henderson Silver Knights was the only marker for either side. It came after Anthony Richard's attempt was fought off and deflected up and off the top of the crossbar and top of the cage. That was Lehigh Valley's EIGHTH shot on goal in the overtime. But somehow Zherenko fought them all off.

Lehigh Valley (33-27-8) earned a standings point with the overtime loss thus trimming its Magic Number down to size in the team's quest for a third consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Phantoms earned one standings point with the overtime loss while the Hartford Wolf Pack also lost in overtime at Hershey.

Lehigh Valley's Magic Number now stands at two points with four games remaining in the regular season. In fact, the Phantoms could actually end up clinching on Sunday even though they aren't playing. If Hartford loses in regulation in its rematch at Hershey then that works just as well for the Phantoms to officially punch their ticket to the AHL Postseason Party.

Springfield (34-28-6) also pulled closer to a playoff clinch with the win. Both teams had a Magic Number of four points entering the high-stakes late-season showdown. The T-Birds also moved into a tie for fifth with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Ultimately, the difference between earning the fifth seed and the sixth seed isn't of critical importance. But don't tell that to any of the players on either of the teams after their fierce and high-energy display on Saturday.

Oscar Eklind hit the post in the third period. Ethan Samson had a breakaway in the overtime. Zayde Wisdom had glorious chances in the third and in overtime. Newcomer Alex Ciernik made his AHL debut and had three opportunities out in front. Rhett Garder had multiple chances throughout the night that wouldn't go. Who knew a scoreless game could be this exciting? Indeed, it truly was. And it was a wild evening for the Phantoms.

In the meantime, Gahagen was working his magic on his side of the ice. The 31-year-old West Pointer denied Springfield captain Matthew Peca on a breakaway in the second period that went off his paddle on a little jab attempt and then was snagged in mid-air into the glove as it was tumbling end-over-end at about almost eye level.

Earlier in the second period came the crazier sequence that saw Gahagen go down and reach back with his arm on the ice desperately covering space on the right-wing post. Nikita Alexandrov banged away at point-blank on top of Gahagen's blocker but three tries wasn't enough to push one through and somehow Gahagen held them all out.

Springfield had the puck for the first minute and change of the overtime. Gahagen robbed Daliober Dvorsky on a breakaway in a sterling denial to keep the Phantoms alive. Once the Phantoms gained possession after that, it was target practice on Vadim Zherenko including a break for Ethan Samson that somehow wouldn't go among other great chances.

After Richard's try was deflected up and off the top of the cage, Springfield raced away and Dvorsky cruised up the right boards away from the benches where he connected with recent acquisition Addison for a powerful drive from the slot that squeaked through down low in a heartbreaking finish for the Phantoms and a breathless and thrilling win for the T-Birds.

No goals after 60 minutes is a rare occurrence in hockey. This was only the second time it had happened in a regular season game in Lehigh Valley history. The Phantoms also played 60+ minutes of 0-0 hockey 15 months ago on March 3, 2024 when Cal Petersen earned a 1-0 shootout win over Hershey by outdueling Clay Stevenson who also received credit for a shutout in that game despite also taking the shootout loss. A 0-0 count through 60 minutes had also happened once in the postseason in the first-ever playoff game in Lehigh Valley history when Alex Lyon and Pheonix Copley matched each other save for save in Game 1 of the playoffs between the Phantoms and Bears on April 21, 2017 with Hershey eventually prevailing on Nathan Walker's goal at 7:38 of overtime.

The Phantoms travel to Syracuse for a Friday night matchup in upstate New York. Lehigh Valley's Magic Number is currently at two points but it is possible the Phantoms will have officially clinched by the time they play again.

Lehigh Valley's next home game is Saturday, April 12 against Hershey on Star Wars Night at PPL Center.

SCORING SUMMARY

OT 4:36 - SPR, C. Addison (4) (D. Dvorsky) (0-1)

Shots:

LV 38 - SPR 29

PP:

LV 0/2, SPR 0/1

Goaltenders:

LV - P. Gahagen (OTL) (11-3-3) (28/29)

SPR - V. Zherenko (W) (12-15-3) (38/38)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (33-27-8)

Springfield (34-28-6)

UPCOMING

Friday, April 11 (7:00 pm) - Phantoms at Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, April 12 (7:05 pm) - Hershey Bears at Phantoms. Star Wars Night!

Friday, April 18 (7:05 pm) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms. Regular Season Home Finale

Saturday, April 19 (7:00 pm) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears. End of Regular Season

