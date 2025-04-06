Panthers Recall Trio from Charlotte

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers made a string of transactions today, recalling forwards Jesse Puljujarvi and Rasmus Asplund and defenseman Matt Kiersted from Charlotte.

Puljujarvi, 26, has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 20 games this season since joining the Checkers. Asplund, 27, ranks third on the Checkers with 42 points (19g, 23a) in 62 games while serving as one of Charlotte's alternate captains. Kiersted, 26, ranks second on the team with 26 assists through 63 games while also wearing an A for the Checkers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.