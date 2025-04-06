Panthers Recall Trio from Charlotte
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers made a string of transactions today, recalling forwards Jesse Puljujarvi and Rasmus Asplund and defenseman Matt Kiersted from Charlotte.
Puljujarvi, 26, has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 20 games this season since joining the Checkers. Asplund, 27, ranks third on the Checkers with 42 points (19g, 23a) in 62 games while serving as one of Charlotte's alternate captains. Kiersted, 26, ranks second on the team with 26 assists through 63 games while also wearing an A for the Checkers.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Wolves Sweep Past Moose 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- San Diego Gulls Recall Vyachelsav Buteyets from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Recall Trio from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Kyle Jackson to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Split vs. Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 4 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (32-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-27-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Re-Assign Ludwig Persson to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Condors' Lead Evaporates in Third Period - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Nipped in Intense Overtime Goaltenders' Duel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Widen Playoff Gap In 4-2 Comeback Victory Over Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the Laval Rocket, 3-2, in a Thrilling Shootout Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sabourin Scores in 3-1 Loss to Eagles - San Jose Barracuda
- Lindbom Saves 34, Uchacz Nets Two Points In 4-1 Win Over Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.