Checkers' Comeback Leads to OT Victory against Bruins

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PROVIDENCE, RI - After facing a two-goal deficit the majority of the tilt, the Checkers' late-third period showing would fuel a comeback that forced things into overtime. Brett Chorske would be the hero, as his first pro goal would send Charlotte home with a win Sunday night to end the season series.

After a quiet first period, the Bruins opened scoring in the game's second frame, then opened the third with an early goal - leaving Charlotte in a two-goal deficit.

That deficit was brief, though, as John Leonard would break away to beat the Providence netminder and get Charlotte on the board with under ten minutes left of the matchup.

The Charlotte comeback continued as Mike Benning found the back of the net just three minutes later with no response from the Bruins, forcing the tilt into overtime.

Just over two minutes into overtime, Chorske made his night memorable by scoring his first pro goal and finalizing Charlotte's comeback against the Bruins.

Notes

The Checkers finished their season series again Providence with a 3-1-0-0 record ... Chorske's overtime winner was his first pro point ... The Checkers are now 6-3 in overtime ... The Checkers finished this three-in-three weekend with a 2-1-0-0 record ... Leonard's goal was his 34th of the season, tying him with Chris Terry for the second-most in a single season in franchise history ... Leonard has goals in back-to-back games ... Ben Steeves has points in two straight games ... This was Mike Benning's eighth multi-point game of the season ... This was Charlotte's seventh win this season when trailing after two periods - tied for the second-highest total in the AHL ... Riley Bezeau, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Justin Sourdif, Kai Schwindt, Aidan McDonough, Riley Hughes, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Colton Huard and Ken Appleby were the scratches for Charlotte

