We're in: Get Your Playoff Seats Now
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
The T-Birds are back in the Calder Cup Playoffs! Even before our playoff schedule is announced, you can lock in your seats inside the Thunderdome as we embark on our Calder Cup quest! Stay tuned for the playoff schedule, which will be announced following the conclusion of the AHL season on April 20.
The Pay As We Play Plan allows you to lock in your seat and pay for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs as we advance through each round. This means there is no upfront payment for games - rather, you pre-authorize the Thunderbirds to charge your card on file before each game is played. You are only charged for games that are played. Tickets will be sent as mobile tickets to your email address 48 hours before each playoff game.
To secure the same seats throughout the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, "Pay As We Play" Plans are available for purchase up to 24 hours before the first home playoff game. After that date, all seats will become available for public sale. Individual tickets will need to be purchased on a game-by-game basis online or at the MassMutual Center Box Office at full box office prices plus additional fees. If you decide to join in after the playoffs have commenced, we cannot guarantee that you will receive the same seat for every remaining game.
Credit cards must be used to sign up for the "Pay As We Play" Plan and cards will only be charged for games played. There are a maximum of 16 home playoff games for the duration of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.
