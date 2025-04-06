Penguins Reassign Kyle Jackson to Wheeling

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Kyle Jackson to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Jackson currently leads the Nailers with 27 goals on the season. The 22-year-old is also ranked second on the team with 50 points.

Jackson made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Sunday, Mar. 30 against the Charlotte Checkers. In two games as a Penguin, the Ottawa, Ontario native recorded three shots and no points.

The Penguins signed Jackson to an AHL contract in August following his first season as a pro with the Kansas City Mavericks. As a rookie, Jackson gathered 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points in 53 games. Those totals were all good for third among Mavericks rookies.

Before turning pro with Kansas City, Jackson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the North Bay Battalion. In 186 OHL games, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Kraken gathered 71 goals and 99 assists for 170 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Apr. 11 against the Hershey Bears. It will also be the last WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual-game tickets for the four remaining home games in the Penguins' 2024-25 regular season can be purchased by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

