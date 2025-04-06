Thunderbirds Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - By virtue of the Hartford Wolf Pack's loss today to the Hershey Bears, the Springfield Thunderbirds have punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third time in their last four seasons. The 2022 Eastern Conference Champions will begin their playoff run the week of April 21, with the opening round schedule coming out following the conclusion of the American Hockey League season on April 19.
Led by first-year head coach Steve Konowalchuk and anchored by their captain Matthew Peca, the Thunderbirds secured their place in the postseason thanks to a 17-5-0-3 stretch from Jan. 4 to March 9, which catapulted Springfield back into playoff position. Peca has paced the Springfield offense with a career-high 30 goals and 62 points through Saturday's action. The 31-year-old sits fifth in the entire AHL in scoring.
Three Thunderbirds rookies have made tangible contributions offensively, with 19-year-old Dalibor Dvorsky (20 goals, 24 assists) representing Springfield in the AHL All-Star Classic in February, while Alek Kaskimaki (11 goals, 23 assists) and Dylan Peterson (13 goals, 9 assists) have made their mark on the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliates.
Springfield's goaltending has also produced at a high level, with Colten Ellis logging a career-high 22 victories and a .922 save percentage, good for sixth and fourth among AHL goaltenders, respectively. Vadim Zherenko has been integral to the T-Birds' recent success, logging back-to-back wins on the road against Providence on March 30 (35 saves on 37 shots) and Lehigh Valley on April 5 (38-save shutout).
Springfield will continue to push to improve its seeding in the Atlantic Division playoff picture. The T-Birds enter the upcoming week in fifth place in the division. The top-2 seeds in the Atlantic will receive a bye to the Best-of-5 Atlantic Division Semifinals. The play-in round will feature a Best-of-3 series pitting the #3 seed against the #6 seed, while the #4 seed will face the #5 seed. A full explanation of the Calder Cup Playoff format can be found here.
Fans can now reserve their seats for the Calder Cup Playoffs with zero upfront cost through the Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play plan. More information on those packages can be found on the T-Birds app, by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625), or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Bears Rally in Third for 2-1 Win over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Brendan Brisson Strikes, But Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Offense Missing as Gulls fall to Iowa - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Fall 3-2 to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Iowa Sweeps San Diego, Extends Win Streak to Four - Iowa Wild
- We're in: Get Your Playoff Seats Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Thunderbirds Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Comeback Sputters vs. Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers' Comeback Leads to OT Victory against Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Chromiak Helps Reign to Another Win over Calgary - Ontario Reign
- P-Bruins Fall to Checkers in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Sweep Past Moose 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- San Diego Gulls Recall Vyachelsav Buteyets from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Recall Trio from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Kyle Jackson to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Split vs. Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 4 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (32-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-27-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Re-Assign Ludwig Persson to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Condors' Lead Evaporates in Third Period - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Nipped in Intense Overtime Goaltenders' Duel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Widen Playoff Gap In 4-2 Comeback Victory Over Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the Laval Rocket, 3-2, in a Thrilling Shootout Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sabourin Scores in 3-1 Loss to Eagles - San Jose Barracuda
- Lindbom Saves 34, Uchacz Nets Two Points In 4-1 Win Over Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- We're in: Get Your Playoff Seats Now
- Thunderbirds Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky
- Zherenko & T-Birds Win Goaltenders' Duel in OT, 1-0
- T-Birds' Sticks Run Cold in Utica