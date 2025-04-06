Capitals Re-Assign Ludwig Persson to Hershey

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-assigned forward Ludwig Persson from Jukurit of Liiga (Finland-1) to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Persson, 21, recorded 12 points (4g, 12a) in 52 games with Jukurit this season. The 6'1" 193-pound forward ranked second on the team in scoring among players age 21 and younger.

During the 2023-24 season, Persson registered a team-leading 55 points (10g, 45a) in 48 games while on loan to IPK of Mestis (Finland-2). Persson finished the season ranked second in the league in assists and tied for third in points. The Gothenburg, Sweden native added 19 points (8g, 11a) in 19 playoff games, helping lead IPK to the Mestis league championship. Persson ranked tied for second among all skaters in goals and third in points during the postseason.

During the 2022-23 season, Persson recorded 15 points (4g, 11a) in 45 games with BIK Karlskoga of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2). Persson also appeared in one game with Frölunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2022-23. He was re-assigned to Hershey at the end of his season, but did not see any game action with the Bears.

The Capitals selected Persson with the 85th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He will wear #26 for Hershey.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Autism Awareness Night. The evening will feature the Bears players wearing specialty Autism Awareness jerseys which will be auctioned off post-game. The Autism Awareness jerseys are inspired by designs from Senior Division art students at Milton Hershey School in collaboration with Vista Autism Services and the Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Purchase tickets for the game.

