P-Bruins Fall to Checkers in Overtime

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Riley Tufte and Brett Harrison tallied goals in the overtime loss.

How It Happened

Tufte collected the puck at the right post after it ricocheted off the back wall and flipped it into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:25 remaining in the second period. Tyler Pitlick and Frederic Brunet received the assists.

Harrison crashed the crease and flipped in a rebound off John Farinacci's initial shot attempt for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 15:04 to play in the third frame. Jeffrey Viel was credited with a secondary assist.

John Leonard stole the puck away in the defensive zone and went on a breakaway, where he deked to the forehand and tucked it across the goal line to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 10:09 left in the third period.

Michael Benning hammered a slap shot from the point that beat the goaltender on the glove side, tying the game at 2-2 with 7:10 remaining in the third period.

Brett Chorske scored 2:11 into overtime to give Charlotte the 3-2 victory.

Stats

Harrison has three points in his last two games.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 31 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The Providence Bruins fall to 37-23-5-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, April 11 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

