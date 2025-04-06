Brendan Brisson Strikes, But Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bears

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their third game in regulation time when leading after two periods of play this season on Sunday night in Hershey. Two goals in 95 seconds for the Bears flipped the game, as Hershey hung on for a 2-1 decision.

Mike Vecchione fired a shot from the slot that whistled wide by the glove of Callum Tung. The puck bounced off the back boards to the right of Tung, where Ivan Miroshnichenko pounced. Miroshnichenko collected the loose puck and lifted it over the right pad of Tung at 4:59 to make it 2-1 for the Bears.

The Wolf Pack opened the game with one of their better periods of the season, limiting the Bears to just two shots on goal. They were rewarded for their effort at 18:11, as Brendan Brisson ripped home his seventh goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Brisson danced into the offensive zone, made his way to the slot, and beat Clay Stevenson by the glove to break the ice. The goal was Brisson's second as a member of the Wolf Pack.

The two shots on goal surrendered in the first period were tied for the fewest allowed in a single period this season by the Wolf Pack.

For the second straight night, the middle stanza failed to produce a goal. Each team had numerous looks, but both Stevenson and Tung stood tall. Tung's best save of the period came in the opening minutes, when Brennan Saulnier was robbed on a backhand chance in-tight.

Stevenson's best save came midway through the period, when Noah Laba set up Nathan Sucese at the backdoor. Stevenson was able to deny Sucese with the right pad, keeping the game 1-0.

Stevenson made nine saves in the period, while Tung denied six bids from the Bears.

The Bears struck twice in 95 seconds in the third period to take the lead and inch closer to an Atlantic Division title. Ryan Chesley tied the game at 3:24, firing a shot into traffic that beat Tung by the glove. Moments later, Miroshnichenko buried the goal that gave the Bears the lead for good.

The loss extends the Wolf Pack's current losing streak to four games (0-2-2-0). It also mathematically eliminates the team from Calder Cup Playoff contention.

The Wolf Pack conclude their road trip on Wednesday night when they visit the Islanders for the latest edition of the 'Battle of Connecticut'. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Apr. 11, when the Bruins come to town! Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

