Admirals Top Stars to Split Season Series
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, wrapping up the regular-season series with an even 4-4 split.
Midway through the opening period, Milwaukee took its first lead when Grigori Denisenko redirected a slap shot from the point by Kevin Gravel into the back of the net.
Following a scoreless second period, the Admirals doubled their lead with 8:27 left in regulation when Denisenko finished off a 3-on-1 odd-man rush chance. The Stars cut into the deficit just over two minutes later, as Justin Hryckowian deflected a Matej Blümel shot from the blue line past Matt Murray on the power play. With time winding down and Remi Poirier pulled for the extra attacker, Ozzy Wiesblatt iced the game for Milwaukee with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.
Poirier stopped 19 of 21 shots in the loss for the Stars, while Murray turned aside 35 of 36 to earn his second win of the weekend for the Admirals.
The two teams are now tied for first in the Central Division and Texas has five games remaining, while Milwaukee has four.
The Stars now embark on their final road trip of the regular season, a three-game stretch that begins Friday against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Firebirds Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Downed by Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Top Stars to Split Season Series - Texas Stars
- Bears Rally in Third for 2-1 Win over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Brendan Brisson Strikes, But Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Offense Missing as Gulls fall to Iowa - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Fall 3-2 to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Iowa Sweeps San Diego, Extends Win Streak to Four - Iowa Wild
- We're in: Get Your Playoff Seats Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Thunderbirds Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Comeback Sputters vs. Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers' Comeback Leads to OT Victory against Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Chromiak Helps Reign to Another Win over Calgary - Ontario Reign
- P-Bruins Fall to Checkers in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Sweep Past Moose 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- San Diego Gulls Recall Vyachelsav Buteyets from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Recall Trio from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Kyle Jackson to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Split vs. Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 4 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (32-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-27-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Re-Assign Ludwig Persson to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Condors' Lead Evaporates in Third Period - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Nipped in Intense Overtime Goaltenders' Duel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Widen Playoff Gap In 4-2 Comeback Victory Over Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the Laval Rocket, 3-2, in a Thrilling Shootout Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sabourin Scores in 3-1 Loss to Eagles - San Jose Barracuda
- Lindbom Saves 34, Uchacz Nets Two Points In 4-1 Win Over Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.