Admirals Top Stars to Split Season Series

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, wrapping up the regular-season series with an even 4-4 split.

Midway through the opening period, Milwaukee took its first lead when Grigori Denisenko redirected a slap shot from the point by Kevin Gravel into the back of the net.

Following a scoreless second period, the Admirals doubled their lead with 8:27 left in regulation when Denisenko finished off a 3-on-1 odd-man rush chance. The Stars cut into the deficit just over two minutes later, as Justin Hryckowian deflected a Matej Blümel shot from the blue line past Matt Murray on the power play. With time winding down and Remi Poirier pulled for the extra attacker, Ozzy Wiesblatt iced the game for Milwaukee with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

Poirier stopped 19 of 21 shots in the loss for the Stars, while Murray turned aside 35 of 36 to earn his second win of the weekend for the Admirals.

The two teams are now tied for first in the Central Division and Texas has five games remaining, while Milwaukee has four.

The Stars now embark on their final road trip of the regular season, a three-game stretch that begins Friday against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

