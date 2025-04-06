Wranglers Fall 3-2 to Reign
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers battled hard but came up short in a 3-2 loss to the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday.
Rory Kerins and Sam Honzek scored for the Wranglers, both responding to Reign tallies throughout the game.
The first period saw the Reign's Martin Chromiak score the opening goal.
The Wranglers found their rhythm in the second, with Kerins tipping a shot from Martin Frk past Reign goaltender Matt Villalta to level the score.
However, Ontario regained the lead with Shawn Element's goal shortly after.
In the third period, it was Honzek who tied things once more, finishing off a brilliant 2-on-1 rush with Frk, who made the perfect pass to set up the equalizer.
But Chromiak had the last word, potting his second of the night to give the Reign a 3-2 advantage that they would hold until the final buzzer.
