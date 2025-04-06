Condors' Lead Evaporates in Third Period

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (28-27-10, 66pts) could not hold a third period lead and fell 4-2 to the Tucson Roadrunners (32-30-5, 69pts) on Saturday. Ronnie Attard (6th) opened the scoring early in the second period. Seth Griffith assisted on the tally, one of two on the night and his league-leading 47th of the year. The assist extended his point streak to nine games (2g-11a). Bakersfield took a 2-0 lead on a James Hamblin (16th) power-play goal. Cam Dineen's assist on that goal was his 42nd point of the season, most by any Condors d-man in a season.

However, Tucson scored four unanswered in the third period to grab the two points.

The loss drops the Condors three points back of the Roadrunners for the final playoff spot in the division. Bakersfield has two games in hand.

UP NEXT

The Condors and Roadrunners wrap the series tomorrow at 4 p.m. Bakersfield heads to Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

