The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the Laval Rocket, 3-2, in a Thrilling Shootout Victory

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks returned home to kick off their final four regular-season games, hosting the Laval Rocket in what promised to be a high-intensity showdown. With Abbotsford riding a hot streak and Laval sitting atop the league standings, fans were treated to an intense battle.

Continuing their goaltender rotation, Artūrs Šilovs got the nod between the pipes for the Canucks, while Cayden Primeau started for Laval. Right from puck drop, both teams brought the heat - throwing hits, intercepting passes, and peppering the net with shots. Despite the action, neither side could break through in the first, thanks to stellar goaltending on both ends.

The deadlock didn't last long. Just 53 seconds into the second period, Laval's Laurent Dauphin buried a rebound to put the Rocket up 1-0. Abbotsford took a few trips to the penalty box, but their kill unit held strong. They also created several quality chances, but Primeau stood tall, keeping the Canucks off the scoreboard through two periods.

Early in the third, the Rocket doubled their lead after capitalizing on another loose puck in front of Šilovs. Down 2-0, Abbotsford needed a spark - and they got one. Danila Klimovich broke through, jamming a puck past Primeau to make it a one-goal game. Feeding off the momentum, the Canucks struck again minutes later. A slick passing sequence between Cole McWard and Ty Mueller set up Sammy Blais, who ripped it home to tie the game at 2.

Despite a flurry of chances in the final minutes, regulation ended with the teams deadlocked. Overtime brought more tension, but few chances, as neither team could find the game-winner.

After five tense rounds, it was Jett Woo who sealed the deal - the only shooter to score - giving Abbotsford a thrilling shootout win and their 12th straight victory.

The Canucks and Rocket will rematch tomorrow night for another anticipated heated matchup.

