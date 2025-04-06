Iowa Sweeps San Diego, Extends Win Streak to Four

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild took a 5-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday afternoon to earn a weekend sweep and extend their winning streak to four games. Travis Boyd (0-3=3), Tyler Madden (0-2=2), and David Spacek (0-2=2) each posted multi-point games while Samuel Hlavaj turned aside 31-of-32 shots.

Iowa opened the scoring with 12 seconds remaining in the opening period. After Boyd sent the puck wide, Graeme Clarke slashed through the middle and banked a sharp angle shot off Damian Clara (22 saves) and across the goal line. Spacek picked up his first assist of the game on Clarke's goal.

The Gulls outshot the Wild 7-5 in the first period.

Liam Öhgren doubled the lead 3:50 into the second period on the power play. Boyd sent the puck up the wall for Spacek, who fired a cross-ice pass that Öhgren snapped along the ice and into the back of the net.

Iowa picked up a third goal with 49 seconds left in the middle frame. Boyd forced a turnover in San Diego's defensive zone and Madden found Carson Lambos on the back door with a slap pass.

Each team posted 17 shots through 40 minutes.

Roland McKeown put San Diego on the scoreboard at 15:34 of the third period.

Hunter Haight answered 27 seconds later with a wrister over the shoulder of Clara from the right wing.

Ben Jones capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 16:39 with an assist from Madden.

San Diego outshot Iowa 32-27. The Wild went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and killed off two Gulls power plays.

Iowa hosts the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Apr. 9 at 7 p.m. If the Wild win, all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to a future game as a part of Winning Wednesday, presented by Pizza Hut and KIOA.

