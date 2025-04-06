Iowa Sweeps San Diego, Extends Win Streak to Four
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild took a 5-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday afternoon to earn a weekend sweep and extend their winning streak to four games. Travis Boyd (0-3=3), Tyler Madden (0-2=2), and David Spacek (0-2=2) each posted multi-point games while Samuel Hlavaj turned aside 31-of-32 shots.
Iowa opened the scoring with 12 seconds remaining in the opening period. After Boyd sent the puck wide, Graeme Clarke slashed through the middle and banked a sharp angle shot off Damian Clara (22 saves) and across the goal line. Spacek picked up his first assist of the game on Clarke's goal.
The Gulls outshot the Wild 7-5 in the first period.
Liam Öhgren doubled the lead 3:50 into the second period on the power play. Boyd sent the puck up the wall for Spacek, who fired a cross-ice pass that Öhgren snapped along the ice and into the back of the net.
Iowa picked up a third goal with 49 seconds left in the middle frame. Boyd forced a turnover in San Diego's defensive zone and Madden found Carson Lambos on the back door with a slap pass.
Each team posted 17 shots through 40 minutes.
Roland McKeown put San Diego on the scoreboard at 15:34 of the third period.
Hunter Haight answered 27 seconds later with a wrister over the shoulder of Clara from the right wing.
Ben Jones capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 16:39 with an assist from Madden.
San Diego outshot Iowa 32-27. The Wild went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and killed off two Gulls power plays.
Iowa hosts the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Apr. 9 at 7 p.m. If the Wild win, all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to a future game as a part of Winning Wednesday, presented by Pizza Hut and KIOA.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Bears Rally in Third for 2-1 Win over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Brendan Brisson Strikes, But Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Offense Missing as Gulls fall to Iowa - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Fall 3-2 to Reign - Calgary Wranglers
- Iowa Sweeps San Diego, Extends Win Streak to Four - Iowa Wild
- We're in: Get Your Playoff Seats Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Thunderbirds Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Comeback Sputters vs. Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers' Comeback Leads to OT Victory against Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Chromiak Helps Reign to Another Win over Calgary - Ontario Reign
- P-Bruins Fall to Checkers in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Sweep Past Moose 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- San Diego Gulls Recall Vyachelsav Buteyets from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Recall Trio from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Reassign Kyle Jackson to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Split vs. Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 4 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (32-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-27-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Re-Assign Ludwig Persson to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Condors' Lead Evaporates in Third Period - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Nipped in Intense Overtime Goaltenders' Duel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Widen Playoff Gap In 4-2 Comeback Victory Over Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the Laval Rocket, 3-2, in a Thrilling Shootout Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sabourin Scores in 3-1 Loss to Eagles - San Jose Barracuda
- Lindbom Saves 34, Uchacz Nets Two Points In 4-1 Win Over Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.