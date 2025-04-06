Abbotsford Sweeps the Laval Rocket in a 4-3 Victory

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks wrapped up their season series against the Laval Rocket in style, completing the sweep with a thrilling 4-3 win.

Less than 24 hours after a shootout battle, both teams rotated their goalies - Nikita Tolopilo got the nod for Abbotsford, while Connor Hughes started between the pipes for Laval.

Wasting no time, Abbotsford struck just 32 seconds into the game. Phil Di Giuseppe weaved his way through defenders, pulled Hughes out of position, and tucked the puck into an open net to open the scoring. The Canucks dominated the first period, piling on shots and controlling the pace. With under three minutes to go, Nate Smith spotted Cole McWard crashing the slot. McWard's shot nearly crossed the line, but Tristen Nielsen cleaned it up, burying the rebound to make it 2-0. Abbotsford outshot Laval 17-5 and carried the lead - and a power play - into the second.

Momentum briefly shifted early in the second when the Canucks had to kill off a 5-on-3. Tolopilo and the penalty kill stood tall, but with just one second left on the kill, William Trudeau wired a shot from the circle that found twine, cutting the lead in half.

Back at even strength, Abbotsford reset. Ty Mueller restored the two-goal cushion, slipping a blind backhander through Hughes' legs to make it 3-1. The Canucks held strong and entered the final frame with a two-goal edge.

Mueller wasn't done. Just 51 seconds into the third, he picked up his second of the game - a low wrister through traffic that gave the Canucks a 4-1 lead. But Laval pushed back. After killing off another penalty, Jared Davidson found a gap in the defense and trimmed the lead to 4-2 with 12 minutes to play.

With time running out, Abbotsford drew a late penalty, but Laval pulled their goalie for a 6-on-4. Owen Beck made it count, scoring with 90 seconds left to pull within one. The Rocket pressed hard in the final minute, but the Canucks held their ground to seal the win.

With the 4-3 victory, Abbotsford swept the series and picked up their 13th straight win, securing home ice for the first round of the playoffs. The team will rest and regroup before facing the Calgary Wranglers in their final two home games of the regular season.

