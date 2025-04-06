Lindbom Saves 34, Uchacz Nets Two Points In 4-1 Win Over Firebirds
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 4-1, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday evening to conclude their season series. Goaltender Carl Lindbom saved 34 of 35 shots to secure his 17th win of the year, a Silver Knights single-season franchise record.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, Kai Uchacz opened up the second frame with a backhand goal. Jake Bischoff and Braeden Bowman assisted on the play. Dyson Mayo extended the Silver Knight's lead to two with a slapshot from the blue line at 15:15 in the second. Robert Hägg and Uchacz also picked up assists.
Coachella's Ryan Winterton found the back of the net at 17:56 to put the Firebirds on the board and close out the second period 2-1.
With six minutes remaining in the third frame, Tanner Laczynski made it a 3-1 game for the Knights. The goal was assisted by Jonas Røndbjerg and Lucus Johanson. One minute later, Raphael Lavoie scored another, assisted by Jakub Demek, to give Henderson a three goal lead.
The Henderson Silver Knights closed out the weekend series with a 4-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Apr 9 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets
Friday, Apr 11 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Saturday, Apr 12 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Wednesday, Apr 16 | 7:00 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to Lee's Family Forum on Wednesday, April 9, where they'll take on the Bakersfield Condors. The team will also honor Donate Life Knight in partnership with Nevada Donor Network. Fans can watch on Vegas 34 or FloHockey. They can also tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.
