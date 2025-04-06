Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 5 p.m.

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears host the Hartford Wolf Pack for the second straight night as the Bears go for a weekend sweep of a three-in-three.

Hershey Bears (41-18-6-1) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (27-31-6-2)

April 6, 2025 | 5 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Samuel Heidemann (60), Mason Riley (79)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (57), Richard Jondo (55)

Tonight's Promotion:

Autism Awareness Jersey Auction - Players will be wearing Autism Awareness themed jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game. The Autism Awareness jerseys are inspired by designs from Senior Division art students at Milton Hershey School in collaboration with Vista Autism Services and the Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Fame Mitch Lamoureux, and in-game emcee Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY 100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears snapped a two-game skid at GIANT Center, earning a 3-2 overtime win last night versus the Hartford Wolf Pack. Casey Fitzgerald opened the scoring for Hartford at 10:39 of the first period, but Luke Philp responded at 12:08 for Hershey to tie the game. Hershey defender David Gucciardi scored in his professional debut at 17:31 of the first period to give the Bears a 2-1 lead that would last until late in regulation. The Wolf Pack tied the game at 18:34 of the third period on a goal by Dylan Roobroeck, but Alex Limoges scored his second overtime-winner of the season at 1:01 of the extra session to give Hershey the victory. Hershey went 0-for-8 on the power play while Hartford was 0-for-5.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Hershey sits atop the Atlantic Division with a five-point lead on second-place Charlotte and a seven-point lead on third-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; the club's Magic Number to lock up a second consecutive division title sits at eight. Hartford ranks seventh in the Atlantic Division, and if they lose in regulation today, they will be eliminated from playoff contention..

PHILP FILLING THE NET:

With his goal last night, Hershey forward Luke Philp enters tonight's game with goals in each of his last three contests. Philp struck in Utica last Saturday, and after missing last Sunday's game due to injury, he returned with a goal Friday at Lehigh Valley and scored Hershey's first tally last night in the win over Hartford. This is Philp's first three-game goal scoring streak since March 18-24, 2023 as a member of the Rockford IceHogs.

ONE-GOAL WONDERS:

Hershey's victory last night was the club's 24th win of the season in a game decided by one goal (24-7-6-1). That total matches the franchise mark established last season (24-2-0-5). The team record for most one-goal decisions in a single season is 45, set in 2011-12 (20-13-4-8). Each of Hershey's last two head-to-head games versus Hartford have been decided by a single goal.

SPREADING THE WEALTH:

Hershey's roster features nine different players who have double-digit goal totals this season. Recalled forward Ethen Frank still paces the club with 20 goals, while both Pierrick Dubé and Ivan Miroshnichenko can equal that total with their next tally. Henrik Rybinski's next goal will give Hershey 10 double-digit goal scorers, a total last accomplished in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season when Matt Moulson led the club with 22 goals, with nine others potting double-digit tallies. The Bears enter tonight's game scoring 3.30 goals per game, a rate good for eighth in the league.

OVERTIME SUCCESS:

Hershey's win last night was the club's ninth overtime win of the season, which ranks first in the AHL. The Bears' club record for overtime wins in a regular season is 10, a mark established by the 2021-22 team that went 10-6 in overtime. Alex Limoges' winning tally last night was his fifth career overtime goal for Hershey, two behind Dunc Fisher for the franchise record.

BEARS BITES:

Defender Ryan Chesley could make his professional debut tonight for Hershey. With the club wearing specialty jerseys this evening, Chesley will wear #14 tonight in a temporary number change from his assigned #13...Fellow defender David Gucciardi became the first Bear to score in his AHL debut since Alex Alexeyev on Oct. 5, 2019 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...Defender Leon Muggli, Washington's second-round pick in 2024, was re-assigned to Hershey yesterday from EV Zug in Switzerland and forward Ludwig Persson, a third-round pick in 2022, joined Hershey today from Jukurit (Liiga)...Pierrick Dubé's helper last night gave him a new career-best 21 assists...Matt Strome's next point will tie his career high of 20 points. He has seven points (3g, 4a) over his last 10 games...Spencer Smallman's next helper will be his 100th professional assist while teammate Mike Vecchione is two points from 300 pro points...Tonight is the final game of Hershey's second and final three-in-three this season. Hershey is looking for the same fate they had from Oct. 25-27 when they went 3-0-0-0, defeating Providence twice and Springfield once.

ON THIS DATE:

April 6, 1994 - Hershey played for the final time against the Springfield Indians/Kings franchise as the 417th and final meeting resulted in a 2-1 Bears victory led by Tim Tookey's two-point night, including the game-winner, in front of 5,785 at Hersheypark Arena. The Bears posted a 206-170-40-0-1 record in the regular season against Springfield.

American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

