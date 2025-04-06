Ads Move into First Place Tie After Win
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Cedar Park, TX - Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 35 shots and Grigori Denisenko scored two goals to lead Milwaukee to a 3-1 win over the Sunday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The win moved the Admirals into a first place tie with the Stars. Both teams have 83 points. The Stars have played one less game. Texas' magic number to clinch the Central Division is nine points. The Admirals magic number to clinch the division is 11.
Murray was playing on back-to-back days for the first time this season. He stopped 31 shots in the Admirals 2-1 win the previous night at Texas. Murray leads the American Hockey League with 25 wins and is also tops in save percentage.
Denisenko scored his second goal in as many games to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead in the first period. Ryder Rolston sped into the offensive zone on the right wing and looped around the Texas net. He sent a pass off the left boards to Kevin Gravel. Gravel's slap shot was tipped into the net by Denisenko for his 14th goal of the season at 10:48 of the first period. It was Denisenko's fourth goal as a member of the Admirals.
After neither team scored in the second period, the Ads grabbed a 2-0 lead when Denisenko scored his second goal of the game. Jake Lucchini stole a pass and lead a 2-on-1 into the Stars zone. He shot from the right circle. Stars goalie Remi Poirier stopped the shot but Denisenko, who was trailing the play, slapped the rebound into the net at 11:33 of the third period.
The Stars scored their lone goal on the power play at 13:45 of the third frame when Justin Hryckowian deflected a Matej Nlumel shot into the goal.
Texas pulled Poirier late in the game, but Ozzy Wiesblatt sent a backhander from the Admirals left circle into the empty net at 19:48 for his 15th goal of the season.
Milwaukee improved to 15-6-2-3 since Feb. 1, a points percentage of .673.
Milwaukee concludes its three-game road trip Wed., Apr. 9 at Iowa. It will be the Admirals final regular season road game. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 12 to host Chicago.
