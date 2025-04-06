Chromiak Helps Reign to Another Win over Calgary

Martin Chromiak bookended the scoring for the Ontario Reign (40-23-3-1), who never trailed on their way to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers (34-27-4-3) on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ontario's 40th win of the 2024-25 season was their sixth of the year against Calgary, finishing their season series with a 6-1-1 mark against the Wranglers. While playing on consecutive days, goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 21 shots to record his 23rd victory of the season for the Reign.

When Chromiak scored at 3:46 of the opening period to put Ontario ahead 1-0, it was the first time the Reign had scored first against Calgary during the eight-game season series between the two teams. It was a solo effort from Chromiak, who netted his 15th of the year by blocking the puck at his own blueline and then taking it the length of the ice to beat goaltender Devin Cooley with a wrist shot from the right circle that sailed inside the left post.

Calgary thought it tied the game up later in the first when Lucas Ciona deflected the puck past Copley during a power play opportunity, but the goal was disallowed due to it being touched with a high stick.

The Wranglers eventually did get even when Rory Kerins redirected a pass into the net at 15:45 of the second while his team was on a 4-on-3 power play to knot the game at 1-1.

But Ontario responded just 20 seconds later before a 4-on-4 came to an end. Francesco Pinelli put a shot on goal from the left circle that hit Cooley up high. The rebound fell to the ice and Joseph Cecconi tapped it over to Shawn Element, who had an open net to shoot into. Element's ninth goal of the year put the Reign back up by a 2-1 score at 16:05 of the middle frame.

Calgary made it even again 1:16 into the third when Sam Honzek finished off what started as a 2-on-1 rush and eventually became a 1-on-1 between he and Copley to tie the game at 2-2.

The game remained even until seconds before the 14-minute mark of the final frame when Chromiak stuffed home a rebound that was free along the goal line at the Calgary net. Charles Hudon forced the issue in the offensive zone on the play, picking off a pass on the left circle and then finding Glenn Gawdin for an attempt on net. While Gawdin's attempt was saved by Cooley, the puck trickled toward the cage and was rolling on the line when Chromiak banged it in for his second of the contest and 16th of the season.

The Reign out-shot the Wranglers 29-23 overall in the game, which saw 23 stops by Cooley in a losing effort. Calgary had the lone power play strike during the contest, going 1-for-3 while Ontario ended at 0-for-2.

Postgame reactions from Cecconi, Element and head coach Marco Sturm are below -

Joseph Cecconi

On his team's start in the game

I think we started much better than yesterday. That's kind of what helped us play our game for the full 60. Great team defense. Cops was great in net, yet again so that's what happens.

On finishing the 3rd period strong

It shows that we have the confidence, the skill and the will in our locker room to win those games. With three minutes left, guys are exhausted on the ice just battling through and finding a way to win. I think that builds a lot of confidence for us going into playoffs.

On playing in Calgary for the first time

Three out of the four on the road is pretty big. Two out of three on this road trip. Good place to play. Good crowd. Fun spot. It's Canada, everyone loves hockey here. I had a blast. Guys had a good time and are going home with two wins.

On playing without captain Joe Hicketts

You can't replace Joe as a player and as a person on the bench. He brings a lot of excitement, a lot of energy. He's a captain for a reason. He brings a lot of skill on the ice. I thought Row did a good job coming in today, so that helped us out a lot. The D talk, the team talks and it's just about bringing that extra energy, since we're missing a guy like Joe.

Shawn Element

Marco Sturm

On the overall effort in the win

I think we were just a little bit more dialed in right from the start. It was a good overall effort. Still some hiccups. That's probably normal to every team going through those kind of moments. We try to eliminate those mistakes. Those kids have to learn from those mistakes. I like our response today, not just in the game, but also in those critical moments where they tied it up. We bounced right back. I thought that was huge. I don't know if you know, but Ward's mom gave us the starting lineup today. I thought she gave us the start.

On Martin Chromiak's play

He was really good. He's been good for a bunch of games. Probably since he's with those two guys (Gawdin and Hudon). He fits in very well. They like him. He likes them. It's a good combo. I think he slowly gets more consistent. In a lot of back to back games, he drops, but not today. He played really solid today, that's why I put him out there in the last minute.

On getting rest before next weekend's games

I'm not big on days off. I think the travel hit us a bit lately. Guys can go home tonight. That's huge. Have a rest day at home tomorrow and then regroup. I always like to get it going right away. Sometimes having those breaks, it gets you a little bit out of the rhythm. So we'll see. The goal is to push these guys again after those off days and try to play good down the stretch.

On the play of Pheonix Copley

We put him in because he gave us the best chance to win the hockey game and that's exactly what he did.

The Reign travel to San Jose next weekend for their final road games of the 2024-25 regular season on Friday and Saturday against the Barracuda at Tech CU Arena. Friday night's contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.

