Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 4 p.m.

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and Tucson Roadrunners wrap up an eight-game season series with a matinee tilt.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield took a 2-0 lead early in the third period last night on a James Hamblin power-play goal, but the Roadrunners responded with a shorthanded goal to set off a run of four unanswered goals in a 4-2 win.

CAP CLOSING IN

Condors captain Seth Griffith is second in the AHL scoring race with 66 points (19g-47a) in 61 games. He has two goals and 12 assists for 14 points in his last nine games. Griffith leads the league with 47 assists. Last night was his 15th multi-point game of the season.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen set a new Condors record for points by a d-man with an assist on Hamblin's goal. The assist gave him 42 points (9g-33a) in 57 games. He has six points (1g-5a) in his last four games.

THE SITUATION

Bakersfield enters tonight three points back of Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Condors have two games in hand.

The Condors remaining schedule includes three with Henderson and one each with San Diego, Coachella Valley, and Abbotsford. Tucson heads to Rockford for two games next weekend and closes with two at home with Colorado.

With the Roadrunners controlling all tiebreaks, the Condors need a win today to continue to control their own destiny. Any loss and the team will need help from either the IceHogs or Eagles.

(Click here for the playoff primer)

FINAL 20

The Condors have had leads after two periods in each of their last two losses. Entering the week, the team had just one regulation loss when leading after two periods, but have been outscored 5-1 in the third this week.

CLATTENBURG GETS THE CALL

Connor Clattenburg has joined the Condors on an amateur try-out following his junior season with the Flint Firebirds ending. The 19-year old had 35 points (16g-19a) in 46 games to go along with 108 penalty minutes. He was drafted in the fifth round (#160) of the 2024 NHL Draft by Edmonton. He will wear number 64.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin has six goals in his last nine games and 16 overall on the season in 44 games. His 36 points are a new career high. The 25-year old has seven power-play goals.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula paces the Condors with nine points (4g-5a) in seven games against Tucson.

BROCH SHOW

Despite the loss last night, goaltender Brett Brochu continued his strong start in a Condors sweater. The 22-year old has a 2.28 goals-against average a .928 save percentage in four starts.

RONNIE WITH A BLAST

Ronnie Attard's opening goal last night was his sixth of the season and his fifth at even strength.

SHOOTING IT

Connor Carrick is second among all d-men with 179 shots. He is second among all AHL d-men with 16 goals.

POWERED UP

Both teams have been good on the power play against each other this season. Bakersfield is 7/31 (21.9%) on the year, while Tucson has struck for 5/25 (20.0%).

DROPPING 'EM

Drake Caggiula's fighting major was the team's 30th on the season, most in a single season for the Condors in the AHL era.

TUCSON TWO-STEP

Ben McCartney has eight points (4g-4a) in seven games against the Condors, including last night's shorthanded goal. Jaxson Stauber has won all four decisions against Bakersfield.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield heads to Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before returning home Friday against San Diego for a $3 Beer Friday.

