Blues Recall F Dalibor Dvorsky
April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Dalibor Dvorsky from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Dvorsky, 19, has dressed in 59 games for the Thunderbirds this season, ranking third on the team with 20 goals and fourth with 44 points overall. The Zvolen, Slovakia, native also made his NHL debut with the Blues back on March 23 against Nashville. Dvorsky was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Springfield gets a break from game action before taking the ice on Friday inside the Thunderdome at 7:05 p.m. against Belleville. The Hartford Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears square off again on Sunday, and any Hershey victory would punch the Thunderbirds' ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets for the Calder Cup playoff push today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
