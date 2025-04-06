Sabourin Scores in 3-1 Loss to Eagles

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Loveland, Co. - Despite a valiant effort, the San Jose Barracuda (33-24-5-4) never led on Saturday night at the Blue Arena, falling to the Colorado Eagles (40-19-5-3), 3-1.

In the first, the Barracuda were outshot 9-7 and would fall behind with just 9.9 seconds left in the period when T.J, Tynan seemed a pass for Oskar Olausson (11) and the second-year pro ripped in the feed during a delayed penalty.

Just 23 seconds into the second period Scott Sabourin (8) batted in an airborne puck just outside the crease to level the score. Just over four minutes later, the Eagles would recapture their lead as Jayson Megna (18) busted in on net on a breakaway and beat Yaroslav Askarov who tried to make a two-pad stack.

In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Eagles 7-6 but failed to tie the score and Colorado sealed the win with an empty netter from Tye Felhaber (21) at 19:14.

The Barracuda wrap up their three-game road trip on Wednesday in Coachella Valley (7 p.m.) against the Firebirds and return to Tech CU Arena on Friday, April 11 for Tigres Del Mar Night. For info about tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.