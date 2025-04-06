Firebirds Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds have clinched a spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs following the conclusion of today's game between the Bakersfield Condors and the Tucson Roadrunners. The Firebirds will participate in the postseason for the third consecutive year. Coachella Valley currently sits in fourth place in the AHL's Pacific Division with a record of 36-24-2-5 (79 points).

