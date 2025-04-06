Roadrunners Widen Playoff Gap In 4-2 Comeback Victory Over Bakersfield

April 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Ben McCartney on game night

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibilidox/Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners' Ben McCartney on game night(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Kate Dibilidox/Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON, AZ - In a must-win battle with playoff implications, the Tucson Roadrunners (32-30-3-2) stormed back with four unanswered goals in the third period to earn a 4-2 comeback victory over the Bakersfield Condors (28-27-7-3) on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

After falling behind 2-0 on goals by Bakersfield's Ronnie Attard and James Hamblin early in the second and third periods, the Roadrunners flipped the script in a span of just over three minutes.

Ben McCartney jumpstarted the rally with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 3:22 of the third, set up by a heads-up poke-check from Travis Barron. Less than two minutes later, defenseman Max Szuber tied the game with a blast from the blue line for his second goal of the season.

Tucson completed the comeback with 7:25 to play, as Ryan McGregor crashed the net and buried a rebound off a Montana Onyebuchi point shot to give the Roadrunners their first lead of the night. Robbie Russo sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:10 remaining- marking the 300th point of his AHL career.

It was a night of milestones for the Roadrunners. In addition to Russo's historic tally, Barron skated in his 300th AHL game and added an assist. Forward Cameron Hebig was recognized during the first period for becoming the franchise's all-time leader in games played.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber turned aside 25 shots for his 12th win of the season and third in his last four starts.

The win allowed Tucson to create some breathing room in the Pacific Division playoff race. Entering the night with a one-point edge over Bakersfield for the seventh and final postseason spot, the Roadrunners now sit three points clear with five games remaining.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson came out flying in the opening period, and generated a pair of quality scoring chances in the first minute. Captain Austin Poganski carried the puck deep into the offensive zone and fed Andrew Agozzino in the slot for a one-timer just 43 seconds in, but Condors goaltender Brett Brochu made the save. Moments later, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux sent a low shot through traffic from the point. Agozzino and McCartney both crashed the net for the rebound, but Brochu eventually corralled the loose puck.

The Roadrunners' early pressure drew a penalty as Attard was called for holding, giving Tucson the game's first power-play opportunity. Hebig and Kevin Connauton each got good looks from the perimeter, but Bakersfield killed it off.

Just after Attard's penalty expired, he returned to the box for cross-checking Agozzino near center ice. Despite being shorthanded once again, the Condors nearly opened the scoring. Drake Caggiula intercepted a pass in his own zone and raced in on a breakaway. Caggiula deked forehand-to-backhand, but Stauber slid across and made a clutch pad save at 5:07 to keep the game scoreless.

Stauber came up big again a few minutes later, denying Alex Swetlikoff's wrist shot off the rush at the 8:30 mark.

As momentum started to tilt in Bakersfield's favor, McCartney delivered a heavy hit on Darren Brady that sparked a post-whistle scrum. Both players were sent off for roughing, but McCartney received a double minor, giving Bakersfield its first power play of the night with 5:25 remaining. Tucson's penalty kill stifled Bakersfield's power play and held the Condors without a shot. A slashing penalty to Noah Phil ended Bakersfield's man advantage early and gave Tucson its third power-play opportunity of the period with 3:40 to go.

On the ensuing power play, Tucson nearly broke through. Agozzino rang a one-timer off the crossbar, and Egor Sokolov had two dangerous looks from both circles, but Brochu stood tall to send the game into the first intermission scoreless.

SECOND PERIOD

Bakersfield broke the scoreless deadlock just 1:26 into the middle frame. Attard's slapshot from the point found its way through traffic and beat Stauber to give the Condors a 1-0 lead.

Just over a minute later, Tucson went back on the penalty kill when Poganski was called for tripping. The Roadrunners' penalty kill remained dominant, allowing just one shot to keep Bakersfield from extending its lead.

Midway through the period, Lamoureux created another prime scoring opportunity- his second of the night- unleashing a heavy shot from above the right circle, but Brochu turned it aside.

Tucson kept pressing for the equalizer and nearly found it with 6:37 to go. Russo floated a pass toward the front of the net as McCartney crashed the crease. McCartney got a piece of the puck mid-air, but Brochu tracked it well and covered the deflection to preserve the lead.

The Roadrunners continued to apply pressure late in the frame, outshooting the Condors 5-1 over the final 10 minutes of the period. Despite several quality looks, Brochu remained sharp between the pipes to keep Tucson off the board heading into the second intermission.

Just after the horn sounded, Hunter Drew dropped the gloves with Caggiula in a spirited scrap that brought the Tucson Arena crowd and Roadrunners bench to their feet heading into the third.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners opened the third shorthanded after Drew was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following his fight to end the second. Bakersfield took advantage of the early power play, as Cam Dineen fired a shot on goal and Hamblin knocked home the rebound to double the Condors' lead just 1:23 into the frame.

Tucson was sent back to the penalty kill moments later when Poganski was called for high-sticking- but this time, the Roadrunners PK turned defense into offense. McCartney cut the deficit in half with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 3:22. The play started when Barron poke-checked the puck past Dineen, sending McCartney in alone. He deked and beat Brochu with a wrister to make it 2-1.

Tucson struck again just 1:46 later. Agozzino sent a cross-ice pass to Szuber at the blue line, and the second-year defenseman blasted a slapshot through traffic and past Brochu to tie the game 2-2 at 5:08.

Bakersfield responded with a strong push, controlling possession and testing Stauber with five consecutive shots. The Roadrunners netminder stood tall, turning them all aside to keep the game level and giving Tucson time to reset.

The Roadrunners seized the momentum and completed the comeback with 7:25 left in regulation. Montana Onyebuchi fired a shot from the point, and McGregor crashed the crease and buried the rebound to give Tucson its first lead of the night.

Bakersfield pulled the goalie for the extra attacker in the final minute, but Russo sealed the win with an empty-net goal to secure a 4-2 comeback victory for the Roadrunners.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will close out their four-game homestand and two-game series against Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. MST. Fans can watch the game live on AHLTV on FloHockey and secure their seats.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.