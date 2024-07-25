Syracuse Crunch to Hold Street Crunch Celebrity Game Presented by the Summit Federal Credit Union July 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a Street Crunch Celebrity Game presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union on Saturday, July 27 outside the Upstate Medical University Arena on Montgomery St. beginning at 11 a.m.

The Street Crunch Celebrity Game will feature local media members, Crunch partners and front office members as the teams compete in a fun street hockey matchup.

As part of the Street Crunch Celebrity Game, the Crunch will also be holding an event for all ticket package holders. The event will include a Victor Hedman jersey door prize raffle, the chance to dunk Crunch staff members in a dunk tank, donuts courtesy of Dunkin', complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and the kickoff to a summer Givesmart Auction. Limp Lizard's food truck will also be in attendance with food available for purchase. During the event, the Crunch will be offering tours of the player environment, including the team lounge, weight room and video room.

Additionally, The Summit Federal Credit Union will be at the event to unveil their new Crunch-branded Visa™ Debit Card. Attendees will be the first to see the newly designed card and have the opportunity to open an account. More information about the Crunch-branded Visa™ Debit Card will be announced at the event.

The Street Crunch Celebrity Game will take place after the Summer Street Crunch game. Summer Street Crunch is a series of street hockey games open to all kids ages 5 to 14. Games are held on four consecutive Saturdays in July and August beginning July 20. Teams compete against each other in two different hour-long games. Helmets, sticks and sneakers (no skates) are required. All games will be held at 9 a.m. outside the Upstate Medical University Arena on Montgomery Street.

The Crunch are still accepting registrations for Summer Street Crunch. Registration for each game is $15 per player. Any individual that registers for all four games will receive a special $50 rate. Players must register online. All dates, times and locations are subject to change.

Founded in 1941, The Summit Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, full-service financial cooperative. With over $1.3 billion in assets, The Summit has over 230 employees and provides a full range of affordable financial products and services to over 93,000 active members in Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York.

The Summit is dedicated to the rich diversity of the communities that they serve. You will regularly see their staff out and about in the community supporting other not-for-profit organizations that share their mission and values. For more information, visit summitfcu.org.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

July 25, 2024

