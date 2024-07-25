Silver Knights Re-Sign Forward Jett Jones

July 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights forward Jett Jones

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 25, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Jett Jones to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Jones, 21, played in 31 AHL games last season with the Silver Knights as a rookie, tallying two goals and five points. The Olds, Alberta native also appeared in 36 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, totaling two goals and six points.

The 6-foot-3 Jones played four full seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2019-23, serving as captain during the final two campaigns. In 222 career WHL games, Jones totaled 54 goals, 121 points, and 122 penalty minutes. He was named the Hurricanes' team MVP by the organization in 2023.

Jett Jones, Forward

Birthplace: Olds, Alberta

Height: 6-3

Weight: 216 lbs.

Age: 21

Shoots: Left

- Tallied two goals and five points in 31 games with Henderson in 2023-24

- Has recorded two goals, and seven points in 39 career ECHL games

- Totaled 54 goals, 121 points, and 122 PIM in 222 career WHL games

- Served as captain at WHL Lethbridge from 2021-23

- Attended 2024 Golden Knights Development Camp

