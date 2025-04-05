Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m.

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and Tucson Roadrunners open a two-game series, separated by just a point for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield nearly ended Abbotsford's run, but the Canucks rallied with two goals in the final 10 minutes to take a 2-1 win on Tuesday. Seth Griffith scored just :15 into the first period for the Condors.

BROCH SHOW

Brett Brochu continued his strong play between the pipes on Tuesday, stopping 35 of 37. Through three starts, he is 2-1-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

NEAR THE TOP

Condors captain Seth Griffith is third in the AHL scoring race with 64 points (19g-45a) in 60 games. He has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in his last eight games. Griffith leads the league with 45 assists.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen tied Brad Hunt's team record for scoring by a d-man with 41 points (9g-32a) in 56 games. He had five points (1g-4a) in two games over last weekend.

'C'limbing the 'C'harts

Connor Carrick scored his 16th goal of the season last weekend. He is second among all d-men in goal scoring. He is also second among d-men in shots with 179.

GO ON YOUNG MAN

Matthew Savoie scored his 18th goal of the season last Saturday. He is the youngest Condor to hit 18 goals in a season and one off the rookie record of 19 set by Cooper Marody in 2018-19 and matched by Noah Philp in 2022-23. He is seventh in the AHL rookie scoring race and second in plus minus at +18.

WE NOAH A GUY

Noah Philp had six points (2g-4a) on the four-game homestand. He has 29 points (15g-14a) in 50 games this season.

SUCCESS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

The Condors are 7-4-2 in their last 13 games on the road in Tucson. The Roadrunners are 16-12-4 at home this season including back-to-back wins over the Condors in October.

ONE GOAL GAMES

Bakersfield is 17-8-10 in one-goal games this season. Five of the six games in the season series between the Condors and Roadrunners have been decided by a single goal.

POWERED UP

Both teams have been good on the power play against each other this season. Bakersfield is 6/27 (22.2%) on the year, while Tucson has struck for 5/22 (22.7%).

DROPPING 'EM

Alex Kannok Leipert has a fighting major in three straight games. He is second on the Condors with seven fights. The Condors have fought 29 times this season.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is one point behind Tucson with two games in hand for the final playoff spot. Calgary sits seven points clear of Bakersfield is sixth. Calgary hosts Ontario for two this weekend. (Click here for the playoff primer)

TUCSON TWO-STEP

The line of Curtis Douglas - Travis Barron - Hunter Drew scored all three goals in the Roadrunners 4-3 loss on Wednesday, combining for seven points overall. Tucson has a weekend set in Rockford next weekend and two at home with division-leading Colorado remaining after this weekend.

UP NEXT

The Condors and Roadrunners wrap the series tomorrow at 4 p.m. Bakersfield heads to Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

