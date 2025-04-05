Mighty Oaks Host Griffins for Saturday Night Battle

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford Mighty Oaks host the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 7 p.m. to conclude the weekend series. Rockford is looking to bounce back following a 8-3 loss in Grand Rapids last night.

Last Time Out- The IceHogs dropped the first game of the home-and-home series in Grand Rapids. The teams combined for seven goals in the first period, with Dmitry Kuzmin and and Gerry Mayhew scoring for Rockford. The Griffins took a 5-2 lead after the first period on just 11 shots. Jalen Luypen would score Rockford's third goal of the game in the middle period to cut the deficit to 6-3. Grand Rapids would strike twice more in the third period to snap their four game losing skid.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 28-29-6-2, 64 points (5th Central Division)

Grand Rapids - 33-26-4-2, 72 points (3rd Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Hey Taige:

Taige Harding made his AHL debut last night against Grand Rapids. The Blackhawks 2021 3rd round selection concluded his senior season at Providence College where he played in over 120 games. The six-foot-seven defenseman signed a two-year entry level contract with the Hawks earlier this week at the conclusion of his collegiate career. Harding becomes the tenth IceHog to make his AHL debut this season.

Special Team Woes:

Rockford struggled in the special teams department last night in Grand Rapids. The Hogs surrendered two power-play goals and a short-handed goal in the Friday night loss. Grand Rapids has found success on the man advantage over the last four games against the IceHogs going 6/12 over that stretch. Rockford did tally a power-play goal when Gerry Mayhew scored his 14th goal of the season. The IceHogs' power-play enters tonight's contest sitting 15th in the AHL.

Rockford Mighty Oaks:

Tonight the Rockford IceHogs will rebrand as the Rockford Mighty Oaks to pay tribute to the beginning of professional hockey in Rockford. In 1999 the Rockford Register Star held a "Name The Team" contest in conjunction with the team. The name IceHogs was selected as the name of the new Rockford hockey franchise, beating out other finalists, including Ice Rangers, Rhinos, Ricochet, Rockets, Roughnecks, and Mighty Oaks. Fans can read more about the story of the Mighty Oaks and tonight's rebrand here.

Scouting The Griffins:

Grand Rapids ended their four game skid with an emphatic 8-3 outing over the IceHogs. The Griffins got to Mitchell Weeks for five goals in the opening period and a sixth goal in the middle frame. Forward Nate Danielson scored two goals and an assist as the Griffins found the back of the net at even strength, on the power-play, and while on the penalty-kill. With the win Friday night, the Griffins are back in the third spot in the Central division and lead the season series with Rockford 5-4.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. L 2-5

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 1-4

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 1-3

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 2-1

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 3-8

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.