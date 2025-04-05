Penguins Shut Out by Greaves in Cleveland
April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were shut-out by Jet Greaves and the Cleveland Monsters, 3-0, on Saturday night at Rocket Arena.
For the second-straight night, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (37-21-7-1) faced Greaves in net for Cleveland. The Monsters, who were playing under the moniker of the "Cleveland Pierogies", received a 23-save blanking from their netminder. An early surge of offense from Hunter McKown provided enough separation for Greaves to take care of the rest.
Right off the hop, Cleveland took a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game. McKown launched a bar-down wrister to the back of the net 36 seconds in.
McKown tallied again six minutes later, tipping in a shot during a power play.
The Penguins weren't awarded their first power play of the game until late in the second period. Greaves clamped down in the dying embers of the frame to keep Wilkes-Barre/Scranton off the scoreboard.
It was all Penguins in the third period, but anything that didn't require a save from Greaves was blocked by the defenders scrambling in front of him. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton surrendered only one shot in the entire third, but that shot proved to be an insurance marker by Gavin Brindley at 13:35.
Sergei Murashov took the loss for the Penguins, having made 21 saves. On the weekend, Greaves stopped 53 of the 54 shots the Penguins put on goal.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Apr. 11 against the Hershey Bears. It will also be the last WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.
Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
