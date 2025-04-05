Zherenko & T-Birds Win Goaltenders' Duel in OT, 1-0

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (34-28-2-4) received a perfect night from their netminder and outlasted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (33-27-6-2) in a 1-0 overtime win on Saturday night at the PPL Center. Coupled with Hartford's overtime loss in Hershey, the T-Birds' magic number to clinch a playoff berth has fallen to just 1.

After being pressured for 16 first-period shots on Friday in Utica, Springfield was far stingier defensively in the opening frame against their division foes, keeping Lehigh Valley to just seven shots in the first period and making things easy for Vadim Zherenko to keep the opponents off the board.

Parker Gahagen had a similarly strong start for the Phantoms, turning away the eight Springfield offerings that came his way in the first 20 minutes. Furthermore, neither team could connect on one power-play chance each in the opening stanza.

Springfield had its best chance to break the scoreless deadlock in a mad scramble near the net in the second, but Gahagen managed to turn away both Dalibor Dvorsky and Nikita Alexandrov despite being on his belly while trying to keep the puck out.

Lehigh Valley's closest call came off the stick of veteran Anthony Richard, who scooted to the right side of the slot to punch a quick attack on the net after the puck caromed in front off the end boards. Zherenko, though, had the answer, pushing his left leg across for the pad save, one of his 21 stops through 40 minutes. Gahagen took a 20-save shutout into the third for Lehigh Valley.

A tentative third period saw the teams protect the defensive zone. Lehigh Valley's door of opportunity opened when the Phantoms earned their second power play, but Zherenko and the Springfield penalty kill stiffened. With the game just two seconds away from overtime, the Phantoms nearly won it in the final seconds, but Zherenko flashed out the left leg for a phenomenal in-tight save on Zayde Wisdom to force the game into overtime.

Overtime only further showcased Zherenko's storybook night, as Lehigh Valley relentlessly fired chances at the Springfield net, but none of their eight tries found their way past the Springfield goaltender.

With just a half-minute to play in the extra period, Dvorsky moved back into the Phantoms zone and awaited a trailer. Calen Addison flew in off the Springfield bench, took a drop pass, and snapped a wrist shot through Gahagen to finally break the ice and give the T-Birds the overtime win on the veteran blueliner's first goal and point as a T-Bird.

Springfield gets a break from game action before taking the ice on Friday inside the Thunderdome at 7:05 p.m. against Belleville. The Hartford Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears square off again on Sunday, and any Hershey victory would punch the Thunderbirds' ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

