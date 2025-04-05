Zherenko & T-Birds Win Goaltenders' Duel in OT, 1-0
April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (34-28-2-4) received a perfect night from their netminder and outlasted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (33-27-6-2) in a 1-0 overtime win on Saturday night at the PPL Center. Coupled with Hartford's overtime loss in Hershey, the T-Birds' magic number to clinch a playoff berth has fallen to just 1.
After being pressured for 16 first-period shots on Friday in Utica, Springfield was far stingier defensively in the opening frame against their division foes, keeping Lehigh Valley to just seven shots in the first period and making things easy for Vadim Zherenko to keep the opponents off the board.
Parker Gahagen had a similarly strong start for the Phantoms, turning away the eight Springfield offerings that came his way in the first 20 minutes. Furthermore, neither team could connect on one power-play chance each in the opening stanza.
Springfield had its best chance to break the scoreless deadlock in a mad scramble near the net in the second, but Gahagen managed to turn away both Dalibor Dvorsky and Nikita Alexandrov despite being on his belly while trying to keep the puck out.
Lehigh Valley's closest call came off the stick of veteran Anthony Richard, who scooted to the right side of the slot to punch a quick attack on the net after the puck caromed in front off the end boards. Zherenko, though, had the answer, pushing his left leg across for the pad save, one of his 21 stops through 40 minutes. Gahagen took a 20-save shutout into the third for Lehigh Valley.
A tentative third period saw the teams protect the defensive zone. Lehigh Valley's door of opportunity opened when the Phantoms earned their second power play, but Zherenko and the Springfield penalty kill stiffened. With the game just two seconds away from overtime, the Phantoms nearly won it in the final seconds, but Zherenko flashed out the left leg for a phenomenal in-tight save on Zayde Wisdom to force the game into overtime.
Overtime only further showcased Zherenko's storybook night, as Lehigh Valley relentlessly fired chances at the Springfield net, but none of their eight tries found their way past the Springfield goaltender.
With just a half-minute to play in the extra period, Dvorsky moved back into the Phantoms zone and awaited a trailer. Calen Addison flew in off the Springfield bench, took a drop pass, and snapped a wrist shot through Gahagen to finally break the ice and give the T-Birds the overtime win on the veteran blueliner's first goal and point as a T-Bird.
Springfield gets a break from game action before taking the ice on Friday inside the Thunderdome at 7:05 p.m. against Belleville. The Hartford Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears square off again on Sunday, and any Hershey victory would punch the Thunderbirds' ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets for the Calder Cup playoff push today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Pierogies Remain Perfect With 3-0 Win Over Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Drop High-Scoring Affair, 7-5 to the Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores Late, But Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Shut Out by Greaves in Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Zherenko & T-Birds Win Goaltenders' Duel in OT, 1-0 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Topped by Comets - Providence Bruins
- Comets Tame Bruins, Win 6-4 - Utica Comets
- Bob Kaser Wins 11th Michigan Association of Broadcasters Award - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Top Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Wash Away Islanders 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Put That in the Win Column - Calgary Wranglers
- Checkers Wash Away Islanders 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Brouillard Strikes Twice as Firebirds Down Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Moose Earn Point in OT Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Early Deficit Dooms Reign - Ontario Reign
- Crunch Defeat Marlies, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Sign Joe Sharib to ATO - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Rally Past Moose 4-3 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Assign Muggli to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Thunderbirds, Game #68 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Mighty Oaks Host Griffins for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears for Weekend Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #67 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-26-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Blast Away But Hershey Hangs On - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Zherenko & T-Birds Win Goaltenders' Duel in OT, 1-0
- T-Birds' Sticks Run Cold in Utica
- Magic Number Down to 4
- Peca's Milestone Night Not Enough against Amerks
- Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds