Providence Bruins Sign Joe Sharib to ATO

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 5, that the Providence Bruins have signed goaltender Joe Sharib to an amateur tryout.

Sharib, 23, appeared in 10 career NCAA games for Union College from 2021-2025, posting a 1.76 goals against average and a .932 save percentage. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound goaltender recorded one win and one loss in four games during the 2023-24 season.

The Natick, Massachusetts, native played six games with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL in the 2019-20 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.