Providence Bruins Sign Joe Sharib to ATO
April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 5, that the Providence Bruins have signed goaltender Joe Sharib to an amateur tryout.
Sharib, 23, appeared in 10 career NCAA games for Union College from 2021-2025, posting a 1.76 goals against average and a .932 save percentage. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound goaltender recorded one win and one loss in four games during the 2023-24 season.
The Natick, Massachusetts, native played six games with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL in the 2019-20 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Providence Bruins Sign Joe Sharib to ATO - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Rally Past Moose 4-3 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Assign Muggli to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Thunderbirds, Game #68 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Mighty Oaks Host Griffins for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Visit Bears for Weekend Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #67 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-30-3-2) vs Bakersfield Condors (28-26-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Blast Away But Hershey Hangs On - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.