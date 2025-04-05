Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-44-4-3) continue a season-long, five-game homestand tonight with a 5 p.m. puck drop against the Charlotte Checkers (38-21-3-3) at Total Mortgage Arena. It's the Islanders only game of the weekend. Tonight's event also marks the second of seven April games following a dramatic, 5-4, comeback win in Toronto to finish March on Sunday. Last time out, Bridgeport suffered a 4-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday afternoon, despite Calle Odelius' first AHL goal late in the second period. The 20-year-old rookie launched a slap shot from the blue line for a power-play tally - his first goal in North America. Hunter Miska (2-7-0) made 25 saves in front of 6,843 fans.

ISLANDERS VS. CHECKERS

Tonight's game is the last of eight meetings between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the fourth of four in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 2-4-0-1 against Charlotte, but has won back-to-back games by a combined 9-2 margin. After a 4-1 victory in North Carolina on Dec. 22, the Islanders scored five unanswered goals and Hunter Miska made 28 saves for his first Bridgeport win in a 5-1 final on Feb. 8. Liam Foudy, Cam Thiesing, and Sam Bolduc each scored once and added an assist that night, while Chris Terry had three helpers. Terry has five points (1g, 4a) in his last two meetings against Charlotte.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The Checkers have won five of their last seven games, but suffered a 4-0 loss to the Providence Bruins in Rhode Island last night. It was the fifth time that Charlotte has been shutout this season and third time since Feb. 23. However, the Checkers have already clinched their spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs and are currently tied for second place in the Atlantic Division with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, five points behind Hershey. All-Star forward John Leonard leads the Checkers in goals (32) and points (56), which rank third and ninth among all AHL players, respectively. Charlotte is also a very good club when it comes to special teams, ranking third in the AHL on the power play (22.1%) and first on the penalty kill (86.6%). All-Star defenseman Trevor Carrick is third in the AHL in power-play points (26).

TERRY TAKES AIM AT HISTORY

Chris Terry enters tonight's game just one assist and two points behind Jeremy Colliton's all-time team records. Terry has 125 assists and 201 points in 192 career games with Bridgeport. He recorded his team-leading 20th multi-point game of the season with three assists in Toronto on Sunday, and boosted his overall season totals to a team-high 62 points and 43 helpers. Terry is currently tied for fourth in the AHL's scoring race and tied for third in assists. The AHL's all-time active leader in goals and points, 254 of his 803 career AHL points came with the Checkers over parts of five seasons from 2010-15.

ODELIUS GETS HIS FIRST

Calle Odelius scored his first AHL goal on Wednesday, which came on the power play at 17:51 of the second period. The New York Islanders' second-round pick (#65 overall) in 2022 had come close to scoring over his first 55 games, but his 12 career points were all assists until earlier this week. The Nykvarn, Sweden native last scored a goal with Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan) in 2022-23. He does not have a point in seven games against the Checkers.

BRIDGEPORT SIGNS MITTON

The Bridgeport Islanders signed Copiague Harbor, Long Island native Ross Mitton to an ATO this past Wednesday. He will wear #47. Mitton had 11 points (4g, 7a) in 32 games with the University of Maine during his fifth and final collegiate season earlier this year. Prior to joining the Black Bears, he spent four seasons at Colgate University, recording 72 points (26g, 46a) in 130 games.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (33-32-10): Last: 3-1 W vs. Minnesota, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Washington, 12:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (33-29-2-4): Last: 5-4 W at Adirondack, last night -- Next: Today vs. Adirondack, 6:05 p.m. ET

