Bob Kaser Wins 11th Michigan Association of Broadcasters Award

April 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Griffins hockey on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM was honored by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) during its 2025 Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala, held Saturday night at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

Bob Kaser's call of the overtime period in the Griffins' 5-4 win at Chicago on Dec. 7 was awarded "Best" in the Play-By-Play category for Commercial Radio Market 2, which includes radio stations in Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Tri-Cities. The award-winning overtime segment was highlighted by Kaser's call of Elmer Soderblom's game-winning goal.

For Kaser, the Griffins' vice president of broadcasting, this marks the 11th time in the last 24 years that his broadcasts have been recognized by the MAB. Griffins hockey on WOOD also won "best" awards for 2018, 2016, 2015, 2012, 2006, 2003, 2002 and 2001, along with "merit" awards for 2017 and 2004.

During home games at Van Andel Arena, Kaser is alternately joined by color commentators Larry Figurski, former sports anchor for WOOD TV8, and Lou Rabaut, a Grand Rapids attorney and longtime youth hockey coach and advocate.

Kaser, who has become one of most revered and honored broadcasters in hockey during his 46 seasons behind the microphone, made his NHL broadcasting debut during the 2016-17 season, doing radio play-by-play for 13 Detroit Red Wings games and calling one telecast on Fox Sports Detroit. He has since manned the Wings' mic numerous times, including two games this season on 97.1 The Ticket and six televised games on FanDuel Sports Detroit.

Now in his 25th season as the Griffins' play-by-play voice, the Kalamazoo native received the American Hockey League's 2009-10 James H. Ellery Memorial Award for excellence in radio broadcasting. During his tenure as director of communications and broadcasting for the International Hockey League's Kansas City Blades (1990-2000), Kaser was awarded the Bob Chase Award as IHL Broadcaster of the Year for both 1993-94 and 1997-98 seasons.

